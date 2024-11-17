"Keep politics out of sports my god": NFL fans outraged after Brock Bowers celebrates TD with Trump dance

NFL fans weren't happy after Brock Bowers pulled the Donald Trump dance following a score. At 1:21 in the third quarter, Gardner Minshew found Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Bowers for a 23-yard touchdown. The Raiders attempted a two-point conversion, but Alexander Matthison's rush wasn't good enough.

After he found the end zone, Bowers did the Donald Trump dance before his teammates embraced him.

Several fans didn't like this celebration, and they didn't hesitate to call out the rookie tight end. Several disagreed with Bowers's political statement regarding this display.

"Keep politics out of sports my god," one fan emphatically said.

"why are the political “keep politics out of sports” crybabies so silent during this, but throw temper tantrums when a player says it’s not okay to kill black people lol," another fan questioned.

"I liked Bowers until that dance ☹️ lee politics out of sports," another fan wrote.

Others called for Bowers's fine and made fun of the Raiders, who went on to lose the game 19-34.

"Hopefully an incoming fine," one fan said.

Even though Brock Bowers and several fans enjoyed that moment, the Raiders didn't have the last laugh. They watched the Dolphins take over in the final quarter to secure a win that kept their hopes alive ahead of Week 12.

Brock Bowers and Raiders collapsed against Tua Tagovailoa-led Miami Dolphins

The Raiders couldn't keep up with the Dolphins and succumbed to a Dolphins team that entered the fourth quarter with only a five-point advantage.

Tua Tagovailoa played at a solid level in his second game back after missing several weeks with a concussion. The veteran quarterback completed 28-of-36 passes for 288 passing yards and three passing touchdowns.

Jonnu Smith was his favorite target, with six receptions for 101 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Tyreek Hill contributed 61 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown on seven receptions.

Brock Bowers had a terrific game with 13 receptions, 126 yards and the lone touchdown he scored in the third quarter.

Following the loss, the Raiders have a 2-8 record while the Dolphins stay alive in the playoff race with a 4-6 record. Las Vegas can't put it together and will host the Denver Broncos next week to try to get revenge for the 34-18 loss in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season.

