Keeta Vaccaro unfollows Tyreek Hill on Instagram amid disturbing allegations against Dolphins WR

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s wife, Keeta Vaccaro, has unfollowed him on Instagram amid divorce rumors and growing tensions between the couple. This move comes days after the police were called to an alleged “assault in progress” at their Sunny Isles Beach home on April 10.

Vaccaro’s mother, Alesia Vaccaro, called the police before 2 pm, saying the couple often fights, via CBS News. Alesia told officers that Hill has anger issues and that she’s worried for her daughter’s safety.

Keeta Vaccaro reportedly told police that arguments with the 31-year-old had become frequent. She mentioned that Hill threw her computer on the ground, grabbed their baby, and walked toward the balcony after she criticized him for not being involved enough with their daughter. Hill, in turn, denied any malice, claiming he had the same rights as a father to take the baby.

“I have the same rights as a father as her as a mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want," the wide receiver told police, the report states.

While Vaccaro had a bruise on her chest, both parties said the argument didn’t turn physical. Hill’s wife also shared that she is planning to file for divorce.

The Miami Dolphins released a statement saying no domestic violence allegations were made and that they are in contact with Hill and the NFL.

Tyreek Hill’s off-field pattern draws Antonio Brown comparisons

Tyreek Hill has drawn comparisons to Antonio Brown for what’s happening off-field. Hill has been linked to a long list of troubling incidents. He was previously accused of domestic violence and child abuse. In 2023, an Instagram model said Hill broke her leg during a football drill. The instances are adding up, following the same theme of anger, control, and women.

Similarly, Antonio Brown's legal issues include sexual assault lawsuits, unpaid therapy claims, domestic dispute reports, and a reckless driving citation. He was allegedly sued for throwing furniture, arrested over child support, and charged with civil contempt. Brown also filed for bankruptcy, adding to a long list of off-field problems that echo Hill’s pattern.

Hill said he wanted out of Miami after last season, then wanted to stay. But with more incidents and less impact on the field, teams may start asking if he’s worth the headache. Antonio Brown kept getting chances until the problems got too big. Tyreek Hill could potentially be heading down that same road.

