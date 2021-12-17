Watch: "Sick of the haters" - Travis Kelce backs Patrick Mahomes bouncing back after difficult run

The Chargers beat Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this season. Based on how the game was going, the Chargers expected to do it again by the third quarter. However, some critical fourth-down mistakes by rookie head coach Brandon Staley ultimately allowed the Chiefs to drive back and steal the win.

Despite the Chargers essentially gifting the Chiefs extra opportunities to catch up, Kelce took the opportunity after the game to back up his quarterback, who has seen criticism all season long.

Travis Kelce defends Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs

Speaking to NFL Network's Michael Irvin, Kelce let the world know how he felt about his quarterback and his team overall. The first roughly 55 seconds of the clip is the juiciest part of the interview, as Kelce was quick to get his feelings off his chest.

Kelce praised his team, calling them "his guys," and Patrick Mahomes, who he calls "one five" based on his jersey number.

"That offense, man, I'm so proud of these guys, man. Dealing with adversity, one five, baby, with the world on his shoulders, he showed up. I'm sick of all the haters, man. One five is the real deal, and he showed it yet again tonight."

The line about being "sick of all the haters" piqued Michael Irvin's interest and he pressed Kelce on what he meant by that. Kelce responded by saying that he's heard people saying the Chiefs were not going to be in the playoffs. Irvin laughed at that. Speaking over Irvin's laughter, he said that he also heard people saying that Mahomes isn't the best quarterback in the NFL.

Also Read: Who is Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend, Kayla Nicole?

The species of people saying that the Chiefs weren't going to be in the playoffs are now extinct. At 10-4, the Chiefs have almost guaranteed themselves a playoff berth. However, a couple of months ago, plenty expected the Chiefs to be in a tough fight to make the playoffs. At 3-4, it was a distinct possibility.

StatMuse @statmuse Travis Kelce has 6 straight seasons with 1,000+ receiving yards.



No other tight end in NFL history even has 5 total such seasons. Travis Kelce has 6 straight seasons with 1,000+ receiving yards.No other tight end in NFL history even has 5 total such seasons. https://t.co/2iO8Ks8AE0

Meanwhile, Kelce's assertion that Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL was a safe claim in 2020. While plenty are going to call Mahomes a clutch player, he was uncharacteristically unclutch at moments in the game. Namely, his worst offense was the fourth-down pass to the flat that fell five yards short of the target and created a turnover on downs.

Also Read Article Continues below

That said, to Mahomes' credit, he was able to win a high-stakes game when it was on him to do so. However, if he plays slow during the meat of the game in the playoffs like he did against the Chargers, the Chiefs will not be in another Super Bowl in February.

Edited by David Nyland