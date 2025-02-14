Kellen Moore makes thoughts known on Derek Carr as Saints' new HC eyes big moves for 2025

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore shared his thoughts on Derek Carr, one of the biggest question marks for the team ahead of the 2025 NFL season. The veteran landed in New Orleans to replace Drew Brees under center in 2023 and fans seemingly haven't been happy about his performances.

As Moore is set to start fresh in New Orleans, the young coach talked about Carr's situation, showering the 33-year-old with praise, pretty much confirming he'll stick with Carr as the starter at least to start the season.

“Derek’s a tremendous quarterback in this league. He’s a starter in this league. He’s a premier player in this league … Really excited to team up with him and go through this process," Moore said (via NFL insider Mike Garafolo).

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Derek Carr, the former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback, missed a couple of games this season, allowing Spencer Rattler to show his abilities with the Saints.

In the 2024 season, Carr threw for 2,145 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Saints started the season scoring over 80 points across their first two games but a Week 3 loss to the eventual champions Philadelphia Eagles gave New Orleans a reality check.

In two seasons with the Saints, Carr boasts a 13-19 record, which has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. Kellen Moore is set to take on a new challenge right after winning Super Bowl LIX and it'll be interesting to see what he has planned for Derek Carr.

Former Dallas Cowboys coach explains what type of coach the Saints are getting with Kellen Moore

After several years with the Dallas Cowboys, Kellen Moore joined the LA Chargers in 2023 and signed with the Eagles in 2024. He did a terrific job leading the team's offense and is now tasked with leading the Saints to the promised land. Former Cowboys coach Doug Nussmeier offered his thoughts on Moore joining the Saints.

"We're always trying to evolve. Kellen's one of the best I've been around. Even when we had success doing things, he's like, 'Hey, I think we need to go off of this and get into this.' He's so smart, he's able to see the game from so many different viewpoints. I just stand and coach," he said.

Expand Tweet

The New Orleans Saints have struggled to be the same team they were with Drew Brees and Kellen Moore offers them hope to return to that level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.