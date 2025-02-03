Kellen Moore could 'triple his salary' with potential head coach move, NFL insider reveals

After joining the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff in 2018 as a quarterbacks coach, Kellen Moore has become one of the best offensive coordinators in the NFL less than six years later.

In fact, Moore's impressive stint as an offensive coordinator for three different franchises in the last three seasons has him very likely becoming the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Speaking on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Monday's episode, ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter broke down the approach the Saints are taking with Moore as he will likely be hired shortly after the Super Bowl as their next head coach.

Moore is still serving his duties as the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator as he and the team will look to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.

Schefter said:

"Head of the Saints organization, Mickey Loomis, is going to do everything in his power when it comes to this coaching hire, to follow the rules and go by the book and not talk to Kellen Moore until after the Super Bowl. Could it break down? They not reach an agreement? Sure. Is that likely? No. Kellen Moore is going to have a chance to probably triple his salary and become a head coach."

Schefter added that the Saints are being patient and careful to show that they aren't tampering with Moore during the process as they wait for him to be free to be hired by them.

"They're waiting, and they're waiting to talk to Kellen Moore, and they're waiting to make sure that they give the Eagles absolutely zero evidence that they've tampered with the guy until after the game. But the fact that they don't have a coach tells you everything you need to know about where this is going, of course, barring a setback, he's going to be the guy... we know where this is going. Let's not be oblivious to it."

Kellen Moore isn't thrilled about the New Orleans Saints' quarterback situation

NFL: DEC 29 Cowboys at Eagles - Source: Getty

Kellen Moore can't agree to become a head coach or coach of another team until the Philadelphia Eagles' season is officially over. Since they are playing in the Super Bowl this Sunday, he can't agree to be the New Orleans Saints' head coach until next Monday at the earliest.

As the Saints began their process for their next head coach early in the offseason, a detail emerged of Moore not being thrilled about the job. Reports then pointed to their murky quarterback situation as to why.

Moore has worked with franchise quarterbacks each of the last three seasons (Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, Dak Prescott) and the Saints don't seem to have one.

An aging Derek Carr is still under contract for the next two seasons, and backups Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler haven't shown flashes of being a franchise quarterback.

If Moore becomes the Saints' next head coach, one of his first and probably most important tasks of the offseason will be figuring out who their quarterback for next season will be.

