Kelly Stafford reveals ‘f***ing hard’ side of being married to Matthew Stafford

As glamorous as the life of an NFL superstar is, being their partner can be, if not, more taxing. Holding down the fort at home while also constantly worrying about injuries and having your life uprooted at the drop of a dime is no easy feat. Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly has dealt with that reality for a decade and has no qualms in admitting how challenging the ordeal was.
On her podcast, 'The Morning After,' she divulged details of the tumultuous adjustments she had to make after marrying Stafford in 2015.
"Marriage is f***ing hard. Anyone who tells you differently is f***ing lying through their teeth. You put yourself first all the time. Now all of a sudden, you’re putting someone else first. There’s kids involved. It just becomes tougher and tougher with the more things thrown your way. There’s been so many ups and downs in our marriage. There really has," Kelly said (H/T Daily Mail).
She then revealed that despite dating the quarterback for six years before tying the knot, the first 12 months of her marriage weren't rosy.
"I would say the first year of marriage was really, really hard. When you’re going through it, you’re like, 'Why is God doing this to me?' Really, God’s doing it for you. I’m not saying he changed as a person... But I will say, there was something that I had to adjust to, which was the more crazy, fun Matthew to the professional Matthew," she added.
Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly dated his college rival
During an appearance on the Off The Vine podcast, Kelly revealed that she dated Matthew Stafford's backup quarterback at Georgia to make him jealous.
"'It wasn't that cute of a relationship at first - I hated him, I loved him. I dated the backup to p** him off - which worked. He was the bad boy, too. Matthew is so sweet - a Southern gentleman, all that stuff. And the backup was the complete opposite and it upset him," she said.
Kelly did not name the quarterback she dated but it was either Joe Cox or Joe Tereshinski. She revealed that Stafford confronted her and asked her to stop dating his backup which did not sit well with her.
However, she heeded him and they began dating soon after. The couple have been together for 16 years and have four daughters.
