  "Kelsey Plum in shambles": NFL fans react as Darren Waller shines for Dolphins in first game in nearly 2 years after retirement

"Kelsey Plum in shambles": NFL fans react as Darren Waller shines for Dolphins in first game in nearly 2 years after retirement

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 30, 2025 12:36 GMT
NFL fans react as Darren Waller shines for Dolphins in first game in nearly 2 years after retirement (Image source - IMAGN/Getty)
NFL fans react as Darren Waller shines for Dolphins in first game in nearly 2 years after retirement (Image source - IMAGN/Getty)

Veteran tight end Darren Waller made his Miami Dolphins debut in their 27-21 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. It was Waller's first NFL game since January 2024.

Waller did not play the 2024 season after announcing his retirement in June that year. However, the Pro Bowler reversed his decision and was traded from the Giants to Miami in July this year. During his hiatus, Waller divorced his ex-wife Kelsey Plum.

Fans reacted to the 33-year-old's return to the gridiron for the first time in almost two years.

"Kelsey Plum in shambles😭 Darren Waller already a top 5 TE back from a failed rap career."
"Darren Waller’s playing like Kelsey Plum might come back."
"Waller now that he’s free from Kelsey Plum:"
"Darren Waller is playing like he’s trying to get back Kelsey Plum."
"Darren Waller playing like Kelsey Plum in the crowd or some shit."
"Darren Waller playing like he got a text from Kelsey Plum that pissed him off before the game."
Waller and the two-time WNBA champion tied the knot in March 2023. They filed for divorce mutually a year later in April.

Darren Waller "processing" return to football with Miami

Darren Waller made an instant impact for Miami on his return to football as he caught a four-yard touchdown on Miami’s second possession in the Week 4 clash against the Jets.

He contributed with a second touchdown reception in the third quarter to increase Miami’s lead to 17-3. He finished with three receptions for 27 yards along with the two touchdowns. Following the game, Waller shared his feelings on his return to football.

"It’s a lot to process,” Waller said. “It’s exciting, very exciting, just to be out there, just the whole day. Little bit of fear, little bit of everything, you know?
"Because I haven’t really been practicing a ton, haven’t really done a lot with the team, so it’s like, alright, I’ve got to find a way to get back out there and get into a rhythm and just be somebody that this team can rely on and give this team a return on their investment.”

While Waller's output was a big positive for the Dolphins, they are expected to be without star wide receiver Tyreek Hill for an extended time after his gruesome injury on Monday.

Chaitanya Prakash

bell-icon Manage notifications