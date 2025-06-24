Kendall Lamm has spent ten years with four different teams as a solid offensive tackle. The past three of them were with the Miami Dolphins, where he made 16 starts, prior to joining the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

A recent report came out from ESPN that Lamm apparently threw shade at his former team during an interview. The veteran has denied making the commments in a statement from a video post on his Instagram account, via Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald.

Lamm stated:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I have no animosity or no ill will or no bad intentions towards Miami or anybody down there whatsoever. I enjoyed my time in Miami and it will be near and dear to me forever. When it comes to this article that’s being sent, or an article that’s published, unless I just completely forgot doing this, it had to be misconstrued or taken out of context because I have nothing but the most respect for everyone in Miami, and the people in Miami know that."

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"When it comes to culture and all that, bro, don’t put me in the middle. Don’t try to spin things because of how you guys feel about Miami. I loved my time in Miami, to tell you the truth. Please, I am not the one. I would never even speak about Miami like that. Never!"

Expand Tweet

There has been an ongoing rumor of an apparently toxic culture in Miami, but Kendall Lamm insists that he had no part in speaking badly of the Dolphins. He is directly referencing the ESPN report, that even claimed to quote him.

What ESPN claims Kendall Lamm said about Dolphins

Kendall Lamm

Kendall Lamm ued the 2025 NFL offseason to switch teams from the Miami Dolphins to the Philadelphia Eagles. He is now a part of arguably the best team in the league and reportedly had some nice things to say about their culture, according to ESPN. The issue is that he denies what he was allegedly quoting saying, including his reported bashing of his former team.

According to ESPN, Lamm said:

"I understand why the Eagles reached two Super Bowls in three years. The players are never late, never toxic, and after every practice, the room spends 15 minutes sharing personal struggles to stay mentally sharp. This is something I never got with the Dolphins."

This is a bold statement about his former team, but according to Lamm, it's not accurate to how he feels about Miami. Nevertheless, he did depart the Dolphins to join the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.