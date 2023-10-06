The Lions are sitting atop the NFC North with a 3-1 record five weeks into the 2023 NFL season and are looking to make a potential playoff run. On the "Gimme That Hot Sauce" podcast, host Stacey King commented that the Lions are a legitimate team.

Actress Kendra Lust, who is a fan of the team, agrees with King and adds,

"They are legit. The defense is insane. I am just so happy because every year they get all hyped up and ready, it's like don't embarrass us. We're excited, I mean what a great year we're having so far."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She added,

"I like Dan Campbell, some of the risks that he takes, it's working. They're gonna do pretty well. And I love when they kick Green Bay's a*s."

They have won their last two games, including a 34 - 20 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. A reason for the team's success is the offense, led by quarterback Jared Goff.

Goff is currently in the top 10 this season in passing yards (1,029), touchdowns (9) and completion percentage (69.5 percent). The quarterback will be getting back another weapon in wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Williams was to serve a six-game suspension, but the league reduced it due to their new policy on gambling. The defense is in the top 5 in allowing the fewest yards.

When was the last the Lions won the NFC North?

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff

Detroit has never won the NFC North in over nine decades. The team won its last division title in the 1993 season when it was called the NFC Central.

Expand Tweet

In that season, the team finished with a 10-6 record and lost in the Wild Card round to the Packers in the playoffs.

Last season, the Lions finished second in the NFC North with a score of 9-8. It was their first winning record since the 2017 season. We'll see if Goff and Detroit stay atop the division at the end of this season.

Poll : Will the Detroit Lions win the NFC North? Yes No 0 votes