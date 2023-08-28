Kendre Miller Fantasy Outlook: Should you draft Saints RB in 2023?

The New Orleans Saints are entering a new era. After alternating between Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton in 2022, they have lured former Las Vegas Raider Derek Carr to execute offensive plays.

One of the potential weapons Carr will have is rookie running back Kendre Miller. The 71st overall pick out of TCU is one of seven professional freshmen who will don the black-and-gold in 2023.

But the question looms: is he worth investing in for a fantasy footballer?

Kendre Miller's 2023 Fantasy Outlook

Kendre Miller in a Saints uniform - this is his first year in the league

Kendre Miller comes from Texas Christian University, considered one of the better football schools in the nation that made a surprise run to the National Championship in 2022-23. He was not that prolific in his freshman and sophomore years, but in said surprise run, he thrived.

As the Horned Frogs' starting running back, he rushed for 1,399 yards and seventeen touchdowns, more than he had in his first two seasons combined. This attracted the attention of the New Orleans Saints, who took him in.

However, a conundrum awaits Miller in the Big Easy. Despite an impending three-game suspension for perpetrating physical violence after the 2022 Pro Bowl, Alvin Kamara is expected to be the main rusher for Dennis Allen and Pete Carmichael.

There is also Jamaal Williams, 2022's most prolific ground scorer, who is second on the Saints' depth chart but may start while Kamara is serving his suspension. This means Miller will most likely be RB3, well behind those two but ahead of the likes of Darrel Williams.

Is Kendre Miller worth drafting, and at which position(s)?

But while the depth as of now is an apparent hindrance for Kendre Miller, he does have some upside that makes him worth getting.

Both Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams are 28 years old each, already have significant mileage on their bodies, and they also have been less prolific in the air. Miller, meanwhile, is still fresh.

Also, a rookie, he can be expected to play multiple roles - ranging from his true position to receiver and special teams, allowing the coaching staff to find a niche for him. There is also the possibility that Kamara and Williams are cut before their contracts expire, which could thrust Miller into the starting spot.

For these reasons, he is a good selection in the low RB40's range (RB47-49), but he must first prove his worth in whatever plating time he receives.

