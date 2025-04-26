Kendrick Perkins compares Shedeur Sanders' influence in Cleveland to LeBron James as Browns draft Colorado QB

Shedeur Sanders had a long wait to hear his name called out in this year's draft. After being projected as a first-rounder, the Colorado quarterback went in the fifth round to the Cleveland Browns. The 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner was the sixth quarterback taken in this year's draft.

After his selection, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins made an interesting comparison between Shedeur Sanders and LA Lakers star LeBron James. According his tweet, Coach Prime's son was the biggest rookie star to arrive in Cleveland since James.

"Most rookie star power to walk into Cleveland since LeBron James was drafted!" Perkins wrote.

The four-time NBA champion went as the first pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA draft. He spent 11 years with the team in two stints (2003-10 and 2014-18). He was named the league MVP twice as a Cavalier.

Sanders arrived in Boulder in 2023, along with his father, Coach Prime, and brother, Shilo. During his two-season stint with the Buffs, the quarterback recorded 7,364 yards and 64 TDs passing. During the 2024 campaign, he helped the team to a 9-4 campaign and their first bowl game appearance since 2020.

Shedeur Sanders was not the first QB the Browns selected in this year's draft. Before him, they decided to go with ex-Oregon star Dillon Gabriel as the 94th pick. They join a QB room that includes veterans Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson.

Stephen A. Smith calls out NFL teams for colluding against Shedeur Sanders, compares it to Colin Kaepernick's situation

After going undrafted on Day 2, Stephen A. Smith was left stunned by Shedeur Sanders' situation. On Friday, the sports analyst shared a tweet calling out NFL teams for allegedly colluding against the Colorado quarterback.

According to him, passing up on the QB was a bad look for the league. Smith also compared Sanders' situation to that of Colin Kaepernick. The former 49ers star saw his NFL career come to an end after deciding to take a knee before games during national anthems in 2016.

"Someone just texted me this message and they are absolutely correct: 'This is a bad look for the NFL. This feels like Kaepernick level-collusion,'" Smith wrote, in part.

"What has been done to Shedeur will outshine everything else in the draft. We'll never believe this is just about talent evaluation again."

Shedeur Sanders will potentially be a backup during his rookie season. It will be interesting to see if he can go on to create a legacy like NFL legend Tom Brady after falling in the draft.

