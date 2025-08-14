Kenny Pickett Injury Update: Browns QB shares news about his status with Shedeur Sanders' uncertain Week 2 availability

Kenny Pickett had the misfortune of suffering an injury while he battles for the starting quarterback role at the Cleveland Browns amid a busy QB room. Pickett shared an update on his hamstring injury on Thursday while speaking to the media.The Cleveland Browns play their second game of the preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles this week, and Pickett will want to prove himself on the field as soon as possible. While that is not expected to be this week, it might not be too far away. Regarding his injury, Pickett said:“Feel like I’m turning the corner this week. I’m getting there.”Then, when asked if he would be available for next week's game, Pickett replied:“I can’t say that yet. It will be close.”Pickett is part of a large quarterback room at the Browns, with five players competing to be the starting quarterback and the backup. This includes two rookies, Shedeur Sanders and Dilion Gabriel, and veterans Tyler Huntley and Joe Flacco.Being a more experienced quarterback, Pickett was looking like he was going to be a contender for the starting role, and at least the favorite to be the backup quarterback if the Browns started with Joe Flacco.However, everything was put on hold when Pickett sustained a hamstring injury a few weeks ago. Since then, his time in training camp has been limited, and with Sanders looking good in his preseason debut, the landscape could be shifting. Luckily for Pickett, multiple other QBs on the Browns are also dealing with injuries so he should have time to prove himself.Kenny Pickett is not the only injured Browns quarterbackThis being said, Kenny Pickett is not the only quarterback on the Cleveland Browns roster currently dealing with an injury. Shedeur Sanders sprained his oblique during Wednesday's session and has been ruled out of the Browns clash with the Eagles.Fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel has also been dealing with a hamstring injury. However, his prognosis is more positive than Pickett's, and there is a chance that Gabriel could play against the Eagles.If Gabriel does play and performs well, then he could become competition for Kenny Pickett in the hunt for the Browns' backup quarterback role behind whoever gets the QB1 job.