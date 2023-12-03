Kenny Pickett injury: What happened to Steelers QB in Week 13 vs Cardinals?

Kenny Pickett was leading the Pittsburgh Steelers on a potential scoring drive towards the end of the first half in Week 13. Down near the goal line against the Arizona Cardinals, the quarterback scrambled and dove toward the endzone. While he came up just short of a touchdown, not scoring was the least of the Steelers' concerns following the play.

After being awkwardly tackled on the scrambling play, Pickett was helped to the sideline by the Steelers' medical staff. He was seen noticeably limping, which can be explained by being diagnosed with an ankle injury. He was initially removed from the game and listed as questionable to return.

Kenny Pickett remained questionable about returning when the game against the Cardinals officially went to halftime shortly after he suffered an ankle injury. The medical staff had additional time to examine their young quarterback in the locker room after the start of the second half was delayed by severe weather.

Following the extended halftime break, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially announced that Kenny Pickett would not be able to return against the Arizona Cardinals. His ankle injury is apparently serious enough to end his Week 13 earlier than expected.

This is devastating news for the Steelers, who are in the race for the NFL Playoffs. They currently own one of three Wild Card spots in the AFC, but with so many teams in the hunt, they will need a strong finish this year to make a postseason appearance.

It's unclear exactly how long Kenny Pickett will be out, but if he's forced to miss time, it likely decreases the Steelers' chances of making it to the playoffs. He was seen on the sidelines in the second half against the Cardinals wearing a walking boot. Pittsburgh will likely provide some sort of update on his status at the conclusion of the game.

Who will replace Kenny Pickett?

When Kenny Pickett was ruled out for the remainder of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 13 game against the Arizona Cardinals, he was directly replaced by Mitchell Trubisky. The veteran quarterback can be expected to play the second half of the contest, as well as fill in as the starter going forward if Pickett is forced to miss additional time.

Trubisky has plenty of experience and profiles as one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL this season. He began his career as a starter for the Chicago Bears before joining the Buffalo Bills as a backup. Since then, he has spent the last two seasons as the Steelers' backup to Pickett.