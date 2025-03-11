  • home icon
  • Kenny Pickett's wife Amy makes feelings known on QB getting traded to Browns in free agency

By Shanu Singh
Modified Mar 11, 2025 15:19 GMT
2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty
2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party (image credit: getty)

Almost a year after signing Kenny Pickett, the Philadelphia Eagles traded him to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. The Super Bowl champions will receive Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the Browns' fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Pickett's wife, Amy, is excited about the quarterback’s future. On Tuesday, she shared her reaction to her husband's trade on her Instagram Story.

"Cannot wait to experience all of the great things God has in store for you @kennypickett grateful for another adventure watching you live out your dreams!! Let's go browns," Amy wrote.
Amy Pickett makes feelings known on Kenny Pickett getting traded to Browns (image credit: instagram/amypickett)
The 2022 NFL draft pick was traded to Philadelphia last year to serve as the backup of Jalen Hurts. Pickett played in five games and recorded two touchdowns and one interception while completing 60% of throws for 291 yards.

Why did the Eagles trade Kenny Pickett?

Kenny Pickett's trade might be unexpected for fans, but it could be a strategic move by the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles. With Deshaun Watson's uncertain future with the team, considering his struggles with injuries, getting an experienced QB makes sense for Cleveland.

Since he injured his Achilles last season, there's some doubt about his comeback. The Browns also have the second overall pick in the draft and if they want to pick a QB to replace Watson, they have options and Pickett could be an insurance for them. However, if Cleveland decides not to select a QB, they could give Pickett the starting job.

As for the Philadelphia Eagles, they already have Jalen Hurts. They would likely be on the lookout to sign a more mobile QB than Pickett through the draft or in free agency. Trading Pickett comes out as a strategic move to strengthen the Browns’ offense.

