Kenny Pickett's wife Amy Paternoster sends 3- word message as Steelers star sets sights on QB1 role

Kenny Pickett's wife Amy shared a short message on Instagram stories to fire up her husband as he starts a new chapter in his NFL career. After a tumultuous stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Super Bowl-winning campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles, Pickett joined the Cleveland Browns this offseason.

His wife shared a three-word message on Instagram upon his return to the AFC North division. Using Browns lingo, Amy hyped up Pickett, who might have a chance at the starting role.

"That's my dawg," she wrote.

Pickett's wife story

The Cleveland Browns have several questions to answer this offseason, starting from their starting quarterback. With Deshaun Watson out with another serious injury, the Browns may look to add a new playmaker either via the draft or in the ongoing free agency.

Kenny Pickett was the first addition to the quarterback room, but he may not be the only one joining Kevin Stefanski's team this offseason. Russell Wilson visited them on Thursday and the draft presents a good opportunity for this franchise to land a future franchise quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders has been named a potential target for Andrew Berry in next month's draft which could kickstart a new era for the Browns. Myles Garrett is back with a huge deal after requesting a trade ahead of the Super Bowl LIX.

It seems like pieces might be falling into place for the Browns to at least aspire to compete in the mid-term. Meanwhile, they're keeping their options open at quarterback.

Kenny Pickett has ambitious plans with Browns

Upon his arrival in Cleveland, Kenny Pickett has set his sights on a starting role with the team. After spending the 2024 season behind Jalen Hurts, Pickett wants much more than just being on the bench.

"I do view myself as a starter," Pickett said on Thursday (per Kevin Patra). "I'm sure they're going to bring in another veteran and who knows what else, but I'm just excited to be here and compete with whoever. All the quarterback rooms I've been in, each room's been really tight.

"We all pull for each other. That's really what it's all about: getting better together and making the team better. So definitely prepare for whatever situation that may present itself."

The Browns are coming off a 3-14 record. They let Jameis Winston go and traded Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The quarterback room could go through a major overhaul this offseason and fans should be excited about it.

