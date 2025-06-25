Kenny Pickett's wife Amy reacts as Browns QB labels her as "rock" in their marriage on wedding anniversary

Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett and his wife, Amy, celebrated a special milestone on Tuesday. He shared a sentimental post on Instagram, documenting their second wedding anniversary.

Pickett shared photos of him and his wife, including one from the 2025 Super Bowl parade after winning it with the Philadelphia Eagles in February. In the caption, he wished his wife a "happy anniversary" and called her his "rock."

"Happy Anniversary to my rock! I love the life we have built together and I can’t wait to see what is in store for us. Always have, always will❤️," Pickett wrote on Instagram.

The quarterback received a reply from his wife. Amy Pickett shared her love for him and excitement for their anniversary.

"I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!! Happy Anniversary YAYYYY!!!!" Amy wrote.

Amy Pickett commented on husband Kenny Pickett's Anniversary post on Instagram. (Photos via Kenny Pickett's Instagram)

Kenny and Amy got married on April 24, 2023, at the Pleasantdale Château in their home state of New Jersey. The couple first met while training at the same facility while they were in high school. Their paths crossed again in 2021 when they were home during a break from college.

Kenny Pickett's wife Amy shared birthday wishes for Browns QB

Amy Pickett took time to celebrate her husband, Kenny Pickett's, birthday. She marked the quarterback's 27th birthday with a heartfelt post on Instagram on June 6.

She mentioned that Kenny makes her laugh daily and brings joy to their everyday life. Amy posted photos, including one from their wedding day in 2023.

"Happy birthday to my incredible husband @kennypickett8 !! Thanks for making me laugh like this every day and for putting joy in every adventure. Love living my forever with you 💗," Amy wrote.

Kenny is headed into his fourth NFL season, with his third team. After he was drafted in the first round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022, he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles two years later. In March, one month after he won his first Super Bowl, the Eagles traded him to the Cleveland Browns.

