Kenny Pickett sends bold message after Browns sign Joe Flacco

Quarterback Joe Flacco spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts. He served as the backup to Anthony Richardson before becoming the starter later during the season. After the end of his one-year deal, the Super Bowl XLVII champion is returning for a second stint with the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns have had big problems when it comes to quarterbacks. Their decision to give Deshaun Watson a $250 million deal failed to reap any success.

Watson is rehabilitating from an injury, leaving without a QB1 for the upcoming season. Thus, earlier this month, they gott Joe Flacco on a one-year deal worth $4 million.

Before Joe Flacco, the Cleveland Browns also acquired Kenny Pickett via a trade with the Eagles. On Saturday, Pickett returned to watch the Blue & Gold game of the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

During an interview with TribLive, the quarterback shared his feelings about the Browns bringing back Flacco.

"I'm not going there to hang out," Pickett said. "I want to go play, been working hard for it, taking it a day at a time.

"I've heard nothing but great things about Joe. I've been watching him since I was 10 years old. Total respect for Joe, what he's done and I'm excited to get to work with him, too."

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Flacco with the 18th overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft. He played for several franchises before joining the Browns for the 2023 season.

Joe Flacco helped them reach the Wild Card round of the playoffs and was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year. He finished the regular season with 1,616 yards and 13 TDs passing.

NFL insider makes a case about the Giants drafting Shedeur Sanders following Joe Flacco's signing by the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have the No.2 overall pick in this year's draft. They have formulated a temporary solution for their quarterback woes by signing Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Thus, they might decide to go the non-quarterback route and get Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter in the first round.

Even the Giants, who have the third overall pick, acquired Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston on short-term deals for the upcoming season. However, on the Rich Eisen show, NFL insider Tom Pelissero made a case about Shedeur Sanders potentially going at No.3 to the Giants despite their recent acquisitions.

"The Giants when they set up that room my take on it talking to people within the league is they're setting up to drop a rookie quarterback in as a third man," Pelissero said.

"It gives you optionality in the draft. You don't have to force it at number three but you're probably gonna draft one somehwere along the line. You could even take on at number three. I don't think it's completely out of the realm of possibility that Shedeur Sanders could end up being that pick." (TS-2:10 onwards)

The Browns and the Giants have had underwhelming campaigns last season, with just three wins each. Could this change in the quarterback position help them become a contender for the playoffs once again?

