Kevin Durant ditches Ravens to pick surprise $6,500,000,000 AFC franchise as Super Bowl winner

Kevin Durant remains one of the biggest superstars in the NBA, but he constantly ventures into the NFL while speaking about the league. With the basketball season coming in a few weeks, he had a bit of free time to show up on Kay Adams' show to discuss football.And he revealed that his Super Bowl pick has changed after the first month of the season. In August, the basketball player picked the Baltimore Ravens to make the Super Bowl in the AFC.But a 1-3 start for Lamar Jackson's team, plus the hamstring injury to the quarterback that could keep him out for a few weeks, took the Ravens out of the equation. He's now picking the Los Angeles Chargers to win the Super Bowl, while also revealing that Herbert is his fantasy football quarterback:&quot;I'll take out the Ravens. I'll go with the Chargers for now. I'll go with the Chargers as my AFC pick. Herbert is my fantasy quarterback.&quot;Kevin Durant picked the Washington Commanders to win the Super Bowl against the RavensIn August, when he made his Super Bowl pick while speaking to FanDuel, he picked a battle between Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels. In his mind, the second-year passer was going to take the Commanders to their first Super Bowl win since the 1991 season.&quot;I'm gonna go Commanders versus Ravens,&quot; Durant said. &quot;A little Beltway battle. Of course, Commanders win. Jayden Daniels Super Bowl MVP.&quot;Despite changing his Ravens pick, curiously, there was no change in his NFC team. The Commanders started the year inconsistently, currently sitting with a 2-2 record after the first four games. Jayden Daniels has also missed the past two games with an injury, but he's expected to return to the field in Week 5.Both the Ravens and the Commanders are two games behind the leaders of their respective divisions. The Pittsburgh Steelers sit with a 3-1 record in the AFC North, while the Philadelphia Eagles, the current Super Bowl champions, hold a perfect 4-0 start in the NFC East.We'll see if Durant changes his NFC pick later in the year.