"I don't care about rivalries or divisional opponent": Kevin Durant opens up on relationship with Joe Burrow amid Bengals QB's injury

Kevin Durant is usually not one to talk about the NFL, but Tuesday was an exception. The Houston Rockers superstar stopped by Up &amp; Adams to discuss many happenings in the gridiron.One of them was Joe Burrow's toe injury, which will require surgery and sideline him for at least three months. He was irked at the development, saying:&quot;I don't care at all about any rivalries or any divisional opponent, like, if I build a friendship with somebody that exceeds all of that stuff. So I want Joe Burrow to win every game, because that's my brother... I'm wishing a well checkup in a couple weeks, but knowing his mentality and how hard he works and how much he cares, he's going to bounce back.&quot;In related news, CBS's John Breech has put out a list of five quarterbacks whom the Bengals could trade for now that their franchise face is out of commission, possibly for the rest of the season. One of them is former starter Andy Dalton, whose last season in Cincinnati (2019) was also current head coach Zac Taylor's first.Kevin Durant discusses Bills' 4-0 start to 2025 seasonIn the same appearance, Kevin Durant discussed the Buffalo Bills' continued domination of the AFC East.Josh Allen's squad is currently the only unbeaten team left in the AFC, having escaped the Baltimore Ravens and dominated the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and New Orleans Saints. And their performances have been impressing Durant, who said:&quot;I thought they'd lose a game by now, but they look like they took that next step into trying to become that dominant team. It was good to see them step up and go to that next level.&quot;The Bills next face the New England Patriots this coming Sunday. Notably, they will be wearing their &quot;Cold Front&quot; Rivalries uniforms in that game.Allen can break the record for most games with at least one passing and rushing touchdown each, which he currently shares with Cam Newton at 44. They will also parade a new punter in Mitch Wishnowsky, who was released by the San Francisco 49ers during the offseason and briefly spent time in the Washington Commanders' practice squad while Tress Way was injured.Kickoff is at 8:20 pm ET on NBC.