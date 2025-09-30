  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "I don't care about rivalries or divisional opponent": Kevin Durant opens up on relationship with Joe Burrow amid Bengals QB's injury

"I don't care about rivalries or divisional opponent": Kevin Durant opens up on relationship with Joe Burrow amid Bengals QB's injury

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 30, 2025 23:23 GMT
Kevin Durant reacts to Joe Burrow
Kevin Durant reacts to Joe Burrow's toe injury - via Getty/CMS

Kevin Durant is usually not one to talk about the NFL, but Tuesday was an exception. The Houston Rockers superstar stopped by Up & Adams to discuss many happenings in the gridiron.

Ad

One of them was Joe Burrow's toe injury, which will require surgery and sideline him for at least three months. He was irked at the development, saying:

"I don't care at all about any rivalries or any divisional opponent, like, if I build a friendship with somebody that exceeds all of that stuff. So I want Joe Burrow to win every game, because that's my brother... I'm wishing a well checkup in a couple weeks, but knowing his mentality and how hard he works and how much he cares, he's going to bounce back."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In related news, CBS's John Breech has put out a list of five quarterbacks whom the Bengals could trade for now that their franchise face is out of commission, possibly for the rest of the season. One of them is former starter Andy Dalton, whose last season in Cincinnati (2019) was also current head coach Zac Taylor's first.

Kevin Durant discusses Bills' 4-0 start to 2025 season

In the same appearance, Kevin Durant discussed the Buffalo Bills' continued domination of the AFC East.

Ad

Josh Allen's squad is currently the only unbeaten team left in the AFC, having escaped the Baltimore Ravens and dominated the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and New Orleans Saints. And their performances have been impressing Durant, who said:

"I thought they'd lose a game by now, but they look like they took that next step into trying to become that dominant team. It was good to see them step up and go to that next level."
Ad
Ad

The Bills next face the New England Patriots this coming Sunday. Notably, they will be wearing their "Cold Front" Rivalries uniforms in that game.

Allen can break the record for most games with at least one passing and rushing touchdown each, which he currently shares with Cam Newton at 44. They will also parade a new punter in Mitch Wishnowsky, who was released by the San Francisco 49ers during the offseason and briefly spent time in the Washington Commanders' practice squad while Tress Way was injured.

Kickoff is at 8:20 pm ET on NBC.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications