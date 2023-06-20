On Monday, Kevin Durant and Aaron Rodgers were spotted playing basketball at Proactive Sports Performance, a gym just west of Los Angeles. The gym's official Instagram account captioned it as follows:

When two MVPs walk into the gym….

The photo later made its way to Twitter, as seen below:

Kevin Durant and Aaron Rodgers 🔥

While at first glance the two former league MVP's are just sharing a good time on the court, detractors of the two think Durant is influencing Rodgers in a bad way:

"He's giving Rodgers the choking gene (two broken heart emojis)"

"Now they gonna say @KDTrey5 recruited Aaron Rodgers (three crying emojis)"

"Two frauds"

"i wonder what strain they smoked together"

"2 overrated playoff chokers (three cry-laughing emojis)"

"He need to hit the gym with actual basketball players.. This will not make the cut"

"He need to hit the gym with actual basketball players.. This will not make the cut"

"A Postseason Choke artist & a player that can’t win a chip w/o Curry"

"LOL WHAT HES SUPPOSE TO BE WITH JETS."

"LOL WHAT HES SUPPOSE TO BE WITH JETS."

What NFL team does Kevin Durant support?

As a native of the DC metropolitan area, Kevin Durant is obviously a fan of the Washington Commanders (formerly Redskins and Football Team). Late last year, he even expressed interest in purchasing the team from the embattled Dan Snyder. He told ESPN:

"I would love to do it. I would love to give a little bit of my money to be a part of the Commanders, but we'll see. Hopefully it's somebody nice. I heard [Amazon CEO Jeff] Bezos and Jay-Z, but you never know."

The Commanders are now expected to be sold to another Washington native in Josh Harris, who owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils.

Besides the Commanders, Durant has also expressed admiration for the Los Angeles Rams. During a preseason game last year against the Houston Texans, he tweeted this:

"Somehow this is my cousin. Ima rams fan now"

And in his latest Instagram Story, he proclaimed that he was now also following Aaron Rodgers and his New York Jets:

"Ima Jetmander fan. Don't ask no questions."

Back to Washington, Kevin Durant will be having a new Suns teammate in Bradley Beal, who joins from the Wizards. Whether Beal becomes the missing piece in Phoenix, just as the New York Jets expect of Aaron Rodgers, remains to be seen.

