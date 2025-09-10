Kevin Hart serves Travis Kelce a reality check after Chiefs TE's Kansas City tailgate claims

Travis Kelce knows a thing or two about working hard, but he also knows a thing about partying. As someone who has spent his life around the monolithic stadiums in the United States, he has been everywhere and seen it all. He also has plenty of experience tailgating, he has claimed.
One can only wonder how he has tailgated at Chiefs games he played in, but regardless, he claimed to have the definitive take on whether Eagles or Chiefs tailgates are better. Speaking on a September 10 edition of the "New Heights" podcast, Hart slapped down that take with his own.
"Tailgating in Kansas City is far superior. Far superior," Kelce claimed.
Hart responded, talking about his beliefs when it comes to Philadelphia Eagles tailgates.
"First of all, Travis, you've never seen tailgating until you've seen it done in Philadelphia. We're talking about live DJs. We're talking about a city that not only stands in the space of chance, but togetherness. The City of Brotherly Love is what we are, and on a football Sunday is where we display it," Hart began.
"Bobble heads, big faces, we got everything. ... It all happens in Philadelphia. The energy that we go into that stadium with is set in the parking lot. And not only do we tailgate, we do it in places that we're not supposed to. We block our streets, we prohibit the highways from being used. A lot of the stuff isn't necessarily legal, but we get it done. It is what it is," Hart added.
The explanation of the tailgate experience was somewhat self-deprecating, but Hart didn't mince words. That said, Travis Kelce likely won't have time to fully enjoy the tailgate experience heading into Week 2.
Travis Kelce attempts to cash in on Eagles-Chiefs hype
In what might be the most anticipated game of Week 2, Travis Kelce's Chiefs are set to face the same opponents that put the team's three-peat in a coffin: the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium, and while the tight end will have plenty of focus on the game, the two have elected to take advantage of the massive spotlight.
Per Yahoo Sports, the podcast will be hosting a tailgate at the stadium on September 14 during the lead-up to the game. The tailgate will allegedly be free with food, contests, New Heights merchandise, and various staples of public events such as games and a DJ.
While it appears as a community event at first glance, one can't help but note that with all eyes on Kansas City more than usual, theJason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast will have a perfect PR opportunity.
Not only does the event serve as a quality way to inform potential new listeners about the podcast, but it also gives a venue to potentially entice camera crews, specifically for B-roll that could end up playing during the game, perhaps after a Kansas City Chiefs touchdown.
It is unclear if Jason Kelce will make an appearance at the event, but if he does, the PR opportunity could have a greater chance of success.
Did the Kelce brothers find a way to win no matter what happens on Sunday?
