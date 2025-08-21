  • home icon
  • Kevin O’Connell shares personal feelings on Adam Thielen reunion with Vikings amid trade rumors

Kevin O’Connell shares personal feelings on Adam Thielen reunion with Vikings amid trade rumors

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Aug 21, 2025 19:37 GMT
NFL: Carolina Panthers Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Carolina Panthers Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Adam Thielen could be set to make a return to the Minnesota Vikings. The current Carolina Panthers wide receiver has been linked to his former team after reports floated that Minnesota was seeking a veteran WR.

In an interview with Kay Adams, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell shared his personal feelings towards Thielen:

"There's a reason why he's not only a Vikings favorite, the career he's had here, but how about the job he's done going down there with a bunch of young players. I guarantee you that the Panthers are in a good place right now because of all that work Adam Thielen put in. Huge fan of Adam Thielen."
Adam Thielen is someone who will forever be associated with the Minnesota Vikings. Born in the state of Minnesota and playing for Minnesota State in college, Thielen made his way to the Vikings after going undrafted in 2013.

He spent the next 10 years with the team, making a name for himself as one of the best wide receivers in the league.

His trade to the Carolina Panthers in 2023 ended an era. Thielen has been able to remain a key offensive weapon, although he has had his struggles with the Panthers' lowly offense.

The absence of Thielen has not stopped the Vikings from having strong wide receivers. Justin Jefferson has taken Thielen's place as the Vikings' WR1, with Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor also on the team.

However, all three of these players are currently dealing with injuries or suspensions, which will impact the receiving core at the Vikings. Bringing Thielen back will help the team shortly, if not for the long haul.

How Adam Thielen could help J.J. McCarthy

The potential arrival of Adam Thielen at the Minnesota Vikings could very much benefit quarterback J.J. McCarthy. O'Connell has recently praised his new quarterback, saying:

"I’m really excited, now, my second summer working with him, to see him get an opportunity, and to see what he does with the opportunity, because I see it now on the field. Just his mindset and all the things that it takes to be a great quarterback in this league, and I’ve been around a lot of great ones. He has everything you need. So I’m excited to see what happens.”
After being drafted by the Vikings during the 2024 NFL Draft, McCarthy was ruled out of the season due to an injury obtained in training camp.

This means that this season is likely to be the first time that we see the former Michigan Wolverine play.

The potential absences of Jefferson, Addison, and Naylor will not help McCarthy navigate his first season as a starter. For his sake, bringing in an experienced veteran like Thielen will only bring positives around the young QB.

