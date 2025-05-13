Kevin Stefanski drops important Deshaun Watson injury update as Shedeur Sanders lights up Browns rookie camp

As the Cleveland Browns opened rookie minicamp, head coach Kevin Stefanski offered a positive and timely update on quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson is continuing his rehab from a second Achilles surgery.

Though Watson has not yet returned to the field, Stefanski clarified that the veteran is staying involved and making progress. Stefanski didn’t offer a specific timeline, but emphasized Watson’s mental engagement as a positive sign.

“He’s working really hard,” Stefanski told reporters on Sunday after the minicamp. “Doing a nice job in his rehab. Doing a great job in the meeting room as well.”

Watson underwent surgery in January 2025 after re-injuring his right Achilles, the tendon that limited his 2023 season. Though he’s still not cleared for football activities, reports indicate that he’s out of a walking boot and actively involved in quarterback meetings and playbook prep.

With the veteran unavailable this spring, the spotlight has shifted to the Browns’ reshuffled quarterback room. Joe Flacco rejoined the team this offseason and is considered the early frontrunner to start Week 1. Kenny Pickett, acquired from the Steelers, is also expected to compete for reps once full-team OTAs begin.

However, the most talked-about name in Cleveland’s rookie camp is Shedeur Sanders. The fifth-round pick out of Colorado came into camp with a chip on his shoulder after falling further in the draft than expected, and he’s wasting no time showing why he belongs.

All eyes on Shedeur Sanders in Deshaun Watson's absence

While reports of a record-breaking 81.5-yard throw during practice have been debunked on X, Sanders has still impressed coaches and teammates with his command of the offense and confidence in limited reps. Sharing the field with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, Sanders has earned praise for his poise and mechanics.

“He’s been everything we hoped for so far,” quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees said in a team video released Saturday. “Good communicator, asks smart questions, shows up prepared.”

Sanders himself has kept his focus on development.

“I’m just thankful for the opportunity,” he told reporters last week. “My goal is to learn fast, compete hard, and earn respect in the locker room.”

Though early minicamp reps don’t determine roster status, Stefanski emphasized that the staff gives each quarterback a fair look as they evaluate the depth behind Watson.

Watson’s health remains the long-term priority, and the Browns are building contingency plans accordingly. The presence of four other quarterbacks, namely Flacco, Pickett, Sanders, and Gabriel, gives Cleveland flexibility, especially with an offense built to get the ball out quickly and feature playmakers like Amari Cooper and David Njoku.

Cleveland will ramp up to full-team activities later this month, where the competition will intensify and Watson’s rehab progress will become clearer. Until then, rookie camp offers a valuable chance for players like Sanders to make their case.

