Kevin Stefanski gives bad news to Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel & Browns QB room over roster spot future

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has made a significant announcement regarding the quarterback room.
The Browns have four quarterbacks in Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel, plus the injured Deshaun Watson. Flacco has taken control of the starting job in camp, but there is a battle for the backup and third-stringer.
As training camp is winding down, Stefanski confirmed the team would be cutting a quarterback.
“I think we’ll let it play out as we get closer to the cut down,” Stefanski said. “Those are all conversations that we are always having, but those are tough decisions. You know, I’d like to keep everybody, but not realistic.”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Stefanski, meanwhile, says the plan is to announce their starting quarterback this week.
“Obviously, we’ll name a starter. It’s going to come this week,” Stefanski said. “We still anticipate all of our players, whether you’re the starter or not, to prepare like you’re the starter, and knowing all of our players in that room, that's exactly what they’ll do.”
Once Cleveland announces its starting quarterback, the focus then turns to whatever other quarterbacks make the roster.
The Browns have one more preseason game on Aug. 23 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Browns coach pleased with all four quarterbacks
Although Kevin Stefanski and Cleveland will need to cut at least one quarterback, he's been happy with how all four played.
Stefanski believes all four have gotten better, which makes the decision tougher, but makes the team better.
“We take this all the way back to April with our player development and getting these guys up to speed,” Stefanski said, via SI. “I’ve been really, really pleased with that group and how hard they’ve worked, how hard they’ve pushed each other, and they’re all getting better. You see all moments in practice, you see moments in games where these guys are getting better.”
With Flacco seemingly in the driver's seat for the starting job, the roster competition will come down to Pickett, Sanders, and Gabriel.
Cleveland could also explore the trade market for one of them and get an asset back. But, as Stefanski says, the decision isn't easy as all four quarterbacks have played well.
The Browns open their 2025 NFL season at home on Sept. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.