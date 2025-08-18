Kevin Stefanski gives bad news to Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel & Browns QB room over roster spot future

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has made a significant announcement regarding the quarterback room.

Ad

The Browns have four quarterbacks in Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel, plus the injured Deshaun Watson. Flacco has taken control of the starting job in camp, but there is a battle for the backup and third-stringer.

As training camp is winding down, Stefanski confirmed the team would be cutting a quarterback.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I think we’ll let it play out as we get closer to the cut down,” Stefanski said. “Those are all conversations that we are always having, but those are tough decisions. You know, I’d like to keep everybody, but not realistic.”

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Stefanski, meanwhile, says the plan is to announce their starting quarterback this week.

“Obviously, we’ll name a starter. It’s going to come this week,” Stefanski said. “We still anticipate all of our players, whether you’re the starter or not, to prepare like you’re the starter, and knowing all of our players in that room, that's exactly what they’ll do.”

Ad

Once Cleveland announces its starting quarterback, the focus then turns to whatever other quarterbacks make the roster.

The Browns have one more preseason game on Aug. 23 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Browns coach pleased with all four quarterbacks

Although Kevin Stefanski and Cleveland will need to cut at least one quarterback, he's been happy with how all four played.

Stefanski believes all four have gotten better, which makes the decision tougher, but makes the team better.

Ad

“We take this all the way back to April with our player development and getting these guys up to speed,” Stefanski said, via SI. “I’ve been really, really pleased with that group and how hard they’ve worked, how hard they’ve pushed each other, and they’re all getting better. You see all moments in practice, you see moments in games where these guys are getting better.”

Ad

With Flacco seemingly in the driver's seat for the starting job, the roster competition will come down to Pickett, Sanders, and Gabriel.

Cleveland could also explore the trade market for one of them and get an asset back. But, as Stefanski says, the decision isn't easy as all four quarterbacks have played well.

The Browns open their 2025 NFL season at home on Sept. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.