"That’s really where his focus is": Kevin Stefanski gives vague Deshaun Watson return update amid Browns QB struggles

Kevin Stefanski and Deshaun Watson have been tied at the hip through perhaps one of the biggest storms facing a head coach and quarterback of the 21st century. However, even as the Cleveland Browns pull multiple levers to turn the page at quarterback, Watson is quietly in the background working his way back.
Asked about the quarterback on Sept. 29 via a Sept. 30 report on Pro Football Talk, Stefanski claimed Watson was doing a "great job." He went on to underline that he's working on his recovery.
“Yeah, Deshaun’s doing a great job with his rehab, and that’s really where his focus is,” Stefanski said.
The Browns have five quarterbacks in their midst: Watson, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, and Bailey Zappe (practice squad). Watson, who suffered an Achilles injury in Week 7 of 2024. suffered a re-rupturing of the Achilles tendon, requiring surgery in January 2025.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Watson is in his fourth year with the Browns, holding a 9-10 record, and has thrown for 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions since joining the team ahead of the 2022 season. Watson has played in just 19 games for the franchise.
The quarterback remains under contract through the 2026 season on a fully guaranteed deal, per Spotrac, creating a quandary for the team in the future.
Exploring potential next steps for Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns kicked the can down the road on Deshaun Watson, and the worst is yet to come. In 2026, the team will face a more than $80 million cap hit on the quarterback. Combined with his 2025 cap hit, the team is currently working through $115 million in cap hits in 2025 and 2026.
In addition to finding a place for the hit to take place next season, the Browns will need to figure out what to do with the quarterback. By drafting two rookies and adding Joe Flacco, it's clear that the team is looking to turn the page. However, when Watson becomes healthy, what then?
From a financial perspective, the "best" choice might be to use him as a backup quarterback in 2026 to get something out of him. However, that would open up the Browns to the potential of the quarterback getting back on the field at some point, which might not be what they wish to do.
Considering the contract being fully guaranteed, the situation might end simply with Deshaun Watson getting released as soon as he's healthy, leaving him free to chase other teams.
Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.