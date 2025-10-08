Kevin Stefanski holds off on naming Shedeur Sanders QB2 even after Joe Flacco's trade to Bengals

Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders' role with the team remains murky despite veteran quarterback Joe Flacco's surprising trade to the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday.With Flacco's departure, the expectation was for the former Colorado star's promotion to the backup role behind fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. However, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski refused to confirm Sanders' role with the team in the wake of Flacco's trade.&quot;So still working through all roster type of things,&quot; Stefanski said. &quot;I always have to be mindful of our players and their development. And I want to make sure that I'm always doing what's best for our players and, of course, our team. But you know, with young players.&quot;I'm always thinking about last week, making the change to Dillon. You have to think long and hard about that, because these are young players that you're so invested in their development. So I'll let the week play out, make a decision later on that.&quot;Sanders has been the third-string quarterback for the team for the first five weeks of the season and his role has also sparked rumors of a potential move away from the Browns ahead of the deadline.Shedeur Sanders reflected on &quot;wisdom&quot; the Browns rookies received from Joe FlaccoJoe Flacco was the starting quarterback for the Browns at the start of the season and remained in the role for the first four weeks. He was benched by Dillon Gabriel for the Week 5 clash against the Minnesota Vikings.Following his trade, his understudy, Shedeur Sanders, reflected on his time with Flacco in Cleveland.“He was definitely somebody I leaned on for wisdom,” Sanders said. “I feel like he helped me a lot during his time here in Cleveland. Everybody has their own destiny and their own plans they have in life. I’m just happy for him.”While Stefanski didn't clarify Sanders' role in the wake of Flacco's trade, the Browns coach is likely to confirm his backup role before their Week 6 clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers.