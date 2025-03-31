Kevin Stefanski makes feelings known about Shedeur Sanders amid reports of Colorado QB being "arrogant" and "brash"

It may be draft gamesmanship or honesty, but Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has moved to shut down reports of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders being too arrogant or brash.

Ad

Browns spoke to ESPN’s Browns insider Daniel Oyefusi at the NFL annual owners meeting in West Palm Beach, Florida, and was complimentary when speaking about Sanders.

“He’s a very, very talented young man but off the field, that is where I'm probably most impressed,” Stefanski said, per Oyefusi on Monday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The rumors that the Browns may be drafting Sanders have been heating up in recent weeks, especially after the New York Giants signed both Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson. The Giants' signing of two veteran quarterbacks is seen by some as conceding that neither Cam Ward nor Shedeur Sanders will be available to them when they draft at pick No. 3.

Stefanski also discussed the current state of the Browns’ quarterback room entering his sixth season as the team's coach.

Ad

“I feel good," Stefanski said, per Oyefusi. "Obviously it's March 31st, so there's still a draft to be had. It’s not August 1st. I will say this: Kenny Pickett's a guy that I believe in, that we believe in. So we'll see how it all shakes out.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Browns swapped Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick for Kenny Pickett in a bid to improve their options at the game’s most important position. The Browns still have Deshaun Watson and his monster contract on the books but will be looking to move on after Watson re-ruptured his Achilles in January.

The setback likely takes him out for a significant amount of the 2025 season, and they would have paid out the majority of his five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract by next offseason.

Ad

Kevin Stefanski and Cleveland Browns to meet Shedeur Sanders later this week

Stefanski also revealed that the team has scheduled a meeting with Shedeur Sanders later this week. They will meet him and his team over dinner and attend Colorado’s pro day to see him throw in person.

The Buffaloes will be part of the Big 12 pro day on Friday. It will be the first time Sanders will be throwing since the draft process officially started. He chose not to throw at the NFL scouting combine. Stefanski and the rest of the Browns’ brass have also met him three times previously.

They linked up with Shedeur Sanders at the East-West Shrine Bowl in January, then again at the NFL combine, and have had him in for a top-30 visit. He did not throw in any of the previous meetings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place