Kevin Stefanski makes stance clear on Joe Flacco's future after lackluster performance vs Packers 

The Cleveland Browns ended their two-game losing streak after a 13-10 win against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Despite the win, quarterback Joe Flacco has come under criticism for his sluggish performance.

Joe Flacco, who signed with the team in the offseason, and was named the starting quarterback back ahead of rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

The veteran quarterback's starting role has been scrutinized since the Browns' Week 1 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is sticking with the 40-year-old signal caller, according to Browns insider Mary Kay Cobot.

"#Browns Kevin Stefanski said he’s sticking with Joe Flacco going forward despite the tough sledding. He was without 2 starting tackles."

Flacco completed 24 of 36 passes for 142 yards and an interception against the Packers as Cleveland scraped to a win. The quarterback was also booed by the home fans during the game and Flacco reflected on the incident, saying:

"There’s a piece of you in there; it hurts you a little bit. You want to react to it, but you can’t. I talk about it a lot. Being a pro, being in this sport, you can’t be that guy. You will not survive. We’re all human. I’m sure that affects people, in not a positive way. But you’ve got to be able to rally, and at least fake it, then go out there.”

Former Browns receiver shares his take on Dillon Gabriel's backup role behind Joe Flacco

While there have been question marks over Joe Flacco's starting role with Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders waiting in the wings, former Browns receiver Josh Cribbs said when the rookies could get a chance over Flacco.

"We'll see the switch over when the Browns are no longer in playoff contention," Cribbs said. "If that happens this season, then it's no reason not to see what the future can look like with Dillon Gabriel at the helm.

"Last week, he just came out, not just him, but the offense was flat and wasn't able to answer such a huge call in a Super Bowl playoff caliber team like the Baltimore Ravens," Cribbs said.

The Browns will need Flacco to raise his game in the coming weeks and Cribbs believes the veteran quarterback still gives Cleveland the "best opportunity" to win.

