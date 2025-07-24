Kevin Stefanski reveals Browns' stance on Quinshon Judkins arrest 1 week before preseason kickoff

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has commented on the current legal situation that the team's second-round 2025 NFL Draft pick, Quinshon Judkins, has found himself in.

Judkins was arrested back on July 12 on charges of domestic assault and battery. A police report obtained from 10tv.com in Columbus suggests that Judkins punched an unnamed woman in the face on July 7. The woman did not report the incident until July 12.

When asked by the media about the incident, Stefanski had little to say about the situation.

“On the Quinshon Judkins situation, I don’t have much to add,” Stefanski said. “These are things that we take very, very, very, seriously. We’re gathering information. I know you guys will talk to Andrew (Berry) tomorrow, but I don’t have much to add on that situation.”

When asked if the Browns have remained in contact with Judkins since the arrest, Stefanski again refused to comment.

“I would say, not going to comment much further, other than we’re gathering information,” he said. “This is something I take very seriously. We take very seriously. It’s not something that we want to be a part of. We want to shine the light on the good things that our guys are doing in this community.

"Having said that, the league mandates a certain amount of education — in all areas, certainly in this area. And we decide to go above and beyond that, and we will continue to do that. And if there’s more ways that we can reach players in any area of education, we’ll continue to look at that.”

Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned ahead of 2025 NFL season

NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Judkins remains one of just two draft choices from the 2025 NFL Draft who remain unsigned by their teams. He joins the Cincinnati Bengals' Shemar Stewart in that department, who was drafted by the Bengals in the first round. Judkins is also the only Browns player who is not in training camp with the rest of the team.

It will be interesting to see how Judkins' legal situation develops over the next several weeks, and if he'll miss any playing time for the ordeal.

Cleveland is set to open up its regular season against the Bengals on September 7.

