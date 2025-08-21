Kevin Stefanski shares true feelings on Kenny Pickett after Joe Flacco gets QB1 job 

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Joe Flacco would be the starting quarterback. The battle to be the Browns' backup quarterback was won by Kenny Pickett, who beat rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders to the role.According to Stefanski, Pickett was performing really well before the &quot;unfortunate&quot; hamstring injury derailed his progress to some extent.&quot;I know what he's (Kenny Pickett) about, how he was performing,&quot; the head coach said. &quot;The injury was unfortunate, but it hasn't stopped him from being engaged, from knowing what is going on. He is getting as much work as you can right now. He has performed really, really well.&quot;This means that there might still be a future for Pickett with the Browns and as a starting quarterback in the NFL, a role that Pickett held for two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.The hamstring injury he sustained did not help his quest to become the starter in Week 1. But, according to Stefanski, this quest is not over, and he could still be the starter during the season, especially if Joe Flacco struggles in the role.Browns insider on Kenny Pickett's roleKevin Stefanski's statement on Kenny Pickett has been supported by Browns Insider Mary Kay Cabot, who on Thursday gave more information about the decision-making behind the trade to bring Pickett to the team earlier this year.“The Browns brought (Pickett) in here to challenge for the starting job and be their bridge quarterback until one of their young guys was ready,&quot; Cabot said. &quot;They didn’t sign Joe until April 11th. It was deep into free agency when they added Joe to the roster. You don’t do that if you think that guy is going to be your starting quarterback.&quot;Heading into off-season programs, Kenny Pickett was QB1. I think he was firmly in the mix to start Week 1 along with Joe for the most part until he suffered the hamstring injury. Absolutely, that was the plan for him to come in and really make a run at that starting job.&quot;This suggests that Kenny Pickett was the Browns guy before Joe Flacco came into the picture.