"Kevin Stefanski wanted no part of that" - Ex-NFL scout says Browns owner intervened to draft Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns took Shedeur Sanders with the No. 144 pick in this year's NFL draft. The former Colorado quarterback's stock fell drastically before the Browns selected him in the fifth round.

Former NFL scout John Middlekauff said that Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did not want Sanders, but was overruled by Cleveland's owner, Jimmy Haslam.

"The problem is that Shedeur kept dropping," Middlekauff said on his YouTube show on Monday (6:58). "So, it's like why didn't no one pick him in the fourth [round]. And then, he's still there in the fifth. Now, it gets to a spot where the owner tells you, 'We're taking him.'

"And when you watch the reaction of those guys in the draft room, and I know they push back against this bulls**t, that you could see in Stefanski's eyes, he wanted no part of that. Andrew Berry did not want to make that pick. And then, when they discussed it in the press conference, it was clear, like, this was not their doing. And, we have a long enough history to now know that this owner forces them to do things they don't wanna do."

The Browns previously drafted former Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel in the third round before taking Sanders two rounds later.

Shedeur Sanders to fight for Browns' QB1 role heading into 2025 season

NCAA Football: Former Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Despite his catastrophic draft slide, Shedeur Sanders could be the Cleveland Browns' QB1 for the 2025 season. The former CU star is expected to face competition from veteran Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel.

Cleveland is likely to be without QB1 Deshaun Watson at the start of next season, since he is recovering from an Achilles rupture. So, if Sanders has a strong offseason, he could be in contention to get the starting berth for the Browns next season.

Sanders played two years at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado in 2023. His No. 2 CU jersey was retired by the Buffs a week before the draft.

