  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Kevin Zeitler's wife Sara becomes emotional about the Titans G staying away from home ahead of preseason clash vs Buccaneers

Kevin Zeitler's wife Sara becomes emotional about the Titans G staying away from home ahead of preseason clash vs Buccaneers

By Shanu Singh
Published Aug 09, 2025 15:50 GMT
Kevin Zeitler
Kevin Zeitler's wife Sara grows emotional about Titans G staying away from home (Image Credit: GETTY, Sara/IG)

The Tennessee Titans are all set to play their first 2025 NFL preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday. While fans have been excited for the matchup, Kevin Zeitler's wife, Sara Zeitler, isn't particularly excited about the Titans guard staying away from home for so long.

Ad

She expressed her thoughts and emotions on the same via her social media posts.

Kevin Zeitler&#039;s wife Sara grows emotional about Titans G staying away from home (Image Credit: Sara/IG)
Kevin Zeitler's wife Sara grows emotional about Titans G staying away from home (Image Credit: Sara/IG)

On Friday, Sara updated her Instagram stories with a picture of her and Kevin from the Titans training camp. In the photo, the couple can be seen sharing a side hug on the field.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

To express her emotions about the Titans guard staying away from their family to train for the 2025 NFL season, Sara used the Jelly Roll song "I Am Not Okay" in her story.

"This song is me when my husband is on a 10 day business trip,” Sara wrote in her story's caption.

The 2025 NFL season would be Kevin Zeitler's 14th season in the league. Thriving in the NFL for 13+ years was an accomplishment that the Titans guard's wife made sure to celebrate. Last week, Sara shared an Instagram post to pay a special tribute to Kevin for this major career milestone.

Ad

Sara's post included a throwback picture from a Titans game, along with a wholesome message in the caption.

"Now accepting applications for cute kids to pose for family football pics since mine refuse," Sara wrote. "But cheers to year 14. Forever proud of you, love."
Ad

Zeitler started his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted him in 2012. The guard stayed with the Bengals till 2016 before joining the Cleveland Browns in 2017. Following his stint with the Browns, Zeitler went on to play with the Giants, Ravens and Lions over the years. In March of this year, the Titans signed him on a short-term contract for one year worth $9 million.

Kevin Zeitler's wife Sara dropped a 5-word message on his Titans signing

Kevin Zeitler's signing with the Tennessee Titans was an occasion worth celebrating for his wife, Sara. On March 15, she posted a picture with Zeitler from the Titans facility on her Instagram, where she accompanied the guard for his contract signing. Sara's post also featured a wholesome 5-word message.

Ad
"Proud," she wrote in the caption. "Thankful. Excited. GO TITANS."

According to Spotrac, Zeitler's $9 million contract included a signing bonus of $5 million and guaranteed money of $8.74 million. In addition, the Titans guard also received a roster bonus of $240,000.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications