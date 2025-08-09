Kevin Zeitler's wife Sara becomes emotional about the Titans G staying away from home ahead of preseason clash vs Buccaneers

The Tennessee Titans are all set to play their first 2025 NFL preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday. While fans have been excited for the matchup, Kevin Zeitler's wife, Sara Zeitler, isn't particularly excited about the Titans guard staying away from home for so long.She expressed her thoughts and emotions on the same via her social media posts.Kevin Zeitler's wife Sara grows emotional about Titans G staying away from home (Image Credit: Sara/IG)On Friday, Sara updated her Instagram stories with a picture of her and Kevin from the Titans training camp. In the photo, the couple can be seen sharing a side hug on the field.To express her emotions about the Titans guard staying away from their family to train for the 2025 NFL season, Sara used the Jelly Roll song &quot;I Am Not Okay&quot; in her story.&quot;This song is me when my husband is on a 10 day business trip,” Sara wrote in her story's caption.The 2025 NFL season would be Kevin Zeitler's 14th season in the league. Thriving in the NFL for 13+ years was an accomplishment that the Titans guard's wife made sure to celebrate. Last week, Sara shared an Instagram post to pay a special tribute to Kevin for this major career milestone.Sara's post included a throwback picture from a Titans game, along with a wholesome message in the caption.&quot;Now accepting applications for cute kids to pose for family football pics since mine refuse,&quot; Sara wrote. &quot;But cheers to year 14. Forever proud of you, love.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostZeitler started his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted him in 2012. The guard stayed with the Bengals till 2016 before joining the Cleveland Browns in 2017. Following his stint with the Browns, Zeitler went on to play with the Giants, Ravens and Lions over the years. In March of this year, the Titans signed him on a short-term contract for one year worth $9 million.Kevin Zeitler's wife Sara dropped a 5-word message on his Titans signingKevin Zeitler's signing with the Tennessee Titans was an occasion worth celebrating for his wife, Sara. On March 15, she posted a picture with Zeitler from the Titans facility on her Instagram, where she accompanied the guard for his contract signing. Sara's post also featured a wholesome 5-word message.&quot;Proud,&quot; she wrote in the caption. &quot;Thankful. Excited. GO TITANS.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to Spotrac, Zeitler's $9 million contract included a signing bonus of $5 million and guaranteed money of $8.74 million. In addition, the Titans guard also received a roster bonus of $240,000.