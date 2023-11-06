Keyshawn Johnson exposes flaws in Mike McDaniel's play calling for Tua Tagovailoa as Dolphins fail Chiefs test

Tua Tagovailoa enjoyed an explosive September, but the Dolphins are now on the decline in the view of pundits. They were teetering while heading into the matchup in Germany, and now they're slipping potentially behind the New York Jets. Speaking on Undisputed, Keyshawn Johnson declared that he no longer thought of Mike McDaniel's team as "one of the big boys." Here's how he put it:

"I don't consider Dolphins one of the big boys. I consider them fun to watch. But when I look at the three teams that they lost to, what did those three teams do? They disrupted the timing in the passing game of Tua."

McDaniel's offense is built on getting the ball out on time. If that doesn't happen, the designed routes don't have a second option built in. In other words, they fizzle out. Moving on from that point, Johnson ranked Tua Tagovailoa closer in line to where he had been in previous years: good, but not good enough.

"What is Miami in the AFC? Miami is now slipping down. Cincinnati has passed them. Baltimore has passed them. Obviously, Kansas City is up there. The New York Jets are right there with them."

Tua Tagovailoa slips into range for Zach Wilson's Jets

Tua Tagovailoa at New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

The season has been a wild one for the New York Jets. They had the high of acquiring Aaron Rodgers and the low of losing him. Following his loss, the team slipped into the familiar doldrums near the bottom of the AFC. However, the team suddenly could find themselves within reach of overtaking the Miami Dolphins in the division.

Tua Tagovailoa has slipped to 6-3 and the Jets play on Monday Night Football with the chance to rise to 5-3. Zach Wilson has thrown for five touchdowns and five interceptions this season, but the rest of the unit has stepped up for him. The Jets face the Los Angeles Chargers who sit at 3-4 and find themselves struggling to finish games.

Meanwhile, the Jets have found a way to finish games off. As such, Jets fans hope that the Chargers can continue their pattern while the Jets continue theirs. Within the last month, the Jets have won three of four with only a three-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs to speak of.

If the Jets win tonight, they'll be on a four-game winning streak and two games above .500, putting them well within range if Aaron Rodgers can miraculously return to the lineup this season.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Undisputed and H/T Sportskeeda.