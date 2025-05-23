Keyshawn Johnson gives "confident" verdict on Shedeur Sanders starting timeline for Browns amidst tough QB battle 

Shedeur Sanders has been linked with the QB1 role for the Cleveland Browns next season, despite strong competition from the likes of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. While some have doubts on whether Sanders will get the starting QB position next season, analyst Keyshawn Johnson is "confident" that the former Colorado star will lead Cleveland's offense in his rookie year.

Ad

On Friday's episide of Fox Sports' "Speak," Johnson gave his verdict on when he feels Sanders will start for the Browns.

“You know the crazy thing is, I am confident it's going to be Shedeur," Johnson said (8:45). "I don't know when. I don't know if it's the start of the season or three, four five games into the season, but before they get to the midseason mark, he's going to be the starting quarterback and taking the reps…”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Browns took Sanders withthe No. 144 pick in this year's NFL draft. He was the second QB that the team drafted after Gabriel, who was taken with the No. 94 pick.

Sanders started his collegiate journey at Jackson State in 2021, where he played for two seasons. In 2023, Sanders transferred to Colorado, where he spent two seasons with the Buffs.

In his final year at CU, Sanders won the Big 12 Offensive Palyer of the Year award. The QB was coached by his father, Deion Sanders, for all four years of his college career.

Ad

How much is Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns rookie contract?

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

According to The Athletic, Shedeur Sanders signed a four-year, $4.6 million contract with the Browns. He will earn a $447,380 signing bonus.

Ad

Although Sanders has been offered a lucrative rookie contract, the value of his deal is less than what his NIL value was in college. As per reports, Sanders made $5.1 million in NIL deals during his four-year college career.

Per reports, Sanders impressed many during Cleveland's rookie minicamp. However, it remains to be seen whether the rookie can continue to improve in the offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.