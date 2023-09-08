Keyshawn Johnson "guarantees" Patrick Mahomes will leave Joe Burrow's $275,000,000 deal in the dust

Patrick Mahomes just lost to Jared Goff, but the debate between the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow continues. This only heightened when Burrow signed a five-year, $275 million deal.

Speaking on "Undisputed," NFL analyst Keyshawn Johnson said that he expects Mahomes to receive a superior deal.

Here's how the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver put it:

"I can guarantee you this: By next season, Patrick Mahomes will be the highest paid player in NFL history by average and guaranteed money. That's just the way it goes. So I can't say that, because we're looking at a number, at 275, that would suggest that Joe Burrow is better than Mahomes."

"Burrow can't do all the things Patrick Mahomes could do, but Mahomes can do the things that Joe Burrow does and does them well."

Mahomes is currently playing on a deal valued at $450 million over ten years, while Burrow is playing on a $275 million deal over five years.

Andy Reid's decision leaves Patrick Mahomes fans furious

The story of the game was its result, with the Kansas City Chiefs faltering on one of the biggest stages in the NFL: The coveted kickoff season opener. In primetime, with the entire NFL fanbase watching at once, Andy Reid blinked.

Despite having all three timeouts and plenty of time to get a stop, he elected not once, but twice, to go for a fourth and forever. He was on his own side of the field, and based on how his skill positions were playing, had little chance. Nevertheless, he kept his offense out and came up cold.

One first down by the Lions later, the Chiefs were done and 0-1 was all but guaranteed.

By keeping the ball in Patrick Mahomes' hands, he basically said that he had no hope in his defense to get a stop. Reid had more confidence in the offense converting a 4th and 25 than the Lions going three and out.

That is despite the Detroit Lions' offense only scoring 14 points over the course of the entire game, once one takes out the pick-six thrown by Mahomes.