Keyshawn Johnson suggests Tom Brady as potential savior for Raiders following Josh McDaniels' dismissal

The Las Vegas Raiders decided to fire head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi all of a sudden. The moves happened overnight, with the team sitting at a 3-5 record but with no hopes of making the playoffs in another disappointing season.

Another shakedown on the Raiders' organization is coming, but there's a different guy who might know a thing or two about winning championships that could bring some of his expertise to Mark Davis. According to Keyshawn Johnson, Las Vegas could turn to Tom Brady, who's trying to acquire a small equity on the franchise, for advice on how to start their rebuilding process:

All of a sudden this happens, I'm not surprised at all. I think, when you look at this situation, this is his second time as a head coach - because in Denver, he failed. He basically quit on the Indianapolis Colts after accepting the job in 2018. The Raiders are always doing something wild, now, maybe with Tom Brady in the building, they could finally get things turned around with a little bit of his expertise and input.

Brady's relationship with McDaniels dates back to their time with the New England Patriots in a QB-OC combo. It's important to note that, every time McDaniels worked without the greatest quarterback of all time, he did a bad job.

Is Tom Brady investing in the Las Vegas Raiders?

Now retired from the league after more than two decades playing and with the GOAT title firmly in his hands, Tom Brady has been involved in a number of investments in recent years to keep his money afloat.

His recent investment in the Las Vegas Raiders has been under fire from the league, however, with Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay stating that the sale of 10% might not be approved due to the amount of money Davis is leaving on the table just to make Brady his business partner.

As per Pro Football Talk, Brady is being offered a 10% stake in the franchise for just $175 million, while the actual value of that amounts to $1.75 billion. It means that Davis is willing to offer a discount of close to $1.575 billion to get Brady into ownership.

Tom Brady's net worth

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has a net worth of around $300 million, according to the specialized website Celebrity Net Worth.