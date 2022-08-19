“He’s a tin can” - NFL analyst cautions against Browns trading for Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo will not be in San Francisco come September, that is a certainty in the eyes of many NFL experts. However, where Jimmy G will be plying his trade next season is far from certain.

The bookmakers' favorites remain the Cleveland Browns and the Seattle Seahawks. But one former pro has warned the Browns against making a move for Garoppolo.

During an appearance on ESPN's KJM show, Keyshawn Johnson had the following note of caution for the Browns' front office:

"You in a zone run offensive scheme that the 49ers running, you doing the same thing in Cleveland. All you going to do is hand the ball off. Why do I need to pay Jimmy G $25 million to hand the damn ball off."

Johnson continued and had some harsh words for Garoppolo:

"I'm not going to spend that type of money on Deshaun plus whatever else is in the room with Jacoby Brissett, that room is going to cost close to $80 million this year. If they acquire a quarterback whose salary is 20-plus million dollars, why would I want to do that as an organization? On top of that, Jimmy Garoppolo is a tin can. He might crumble at any moment"

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry has been non-committal on the prospect of pursuing another quarterback. But in the current market, Jimmy G would be considered the stand-out candidate.

Tony Grossi @TonyGrossi Browns GM Andrew Berry non-committal about pursuing another QB during Deshaun Watson suspension. Berry did admit the whole saga has added to stress on Kevin Stefanski & assistants. Browns GM Andrew Berry non-committal about pursuing another QB during Deshaun Watson suspension. Berry did admit the whole saga has added to stress on Kevin Stefanski & assistants.

Potential long-shot options for Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo may be picked up by Seahawks if not the Browns

Should the Cleveland Browns decide against pulling the trigger on a move for Jimmy Garoppolo, this would appear to leave the path clear for the Seattle Seahawks. But are there other potential suitors lurking in the shadows waiting for the Niners to finally cut bait?

Some in the NFL believe the New Orleans Saints could be the team to watch out for should Jimmy G make it to the open market. Jamies Winston is penciled in as the starter, but concerns remain about his fitness following an ACL surgery.

Also, Winston was reported to still have a noticeable limp during OTA's. Despite some flashes of brilliance, Winston has failed to live up to the hype during his NFL career, and is very much entering the last chance saloon in Louisiana.

Another potential option could be the Detroit Lions. Dan Campbell has won many admirers for the job he has done in Motor City, and the Lions are said to be in the market for a quarterback, albeit a back-up.

They were recently linked with the Pittsburgh Steelers' Mason Rudolph. But with Jared Goff entrenched as the starter, some believe that Garoppolo would offer an instant upgarde, in a favorable system.

