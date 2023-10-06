Khalil Herbert injury update: Bears RB suffers scary leg injury in Week 5 matchup vs Commanders

Khalil Herbert suffered a potentially horrific injury in the Chicago Bears' game against the Washington Commanders. He twisted his ankle while trying to make a catch and had to come out of the game for some time.

The good news was that he was able to walk and jog on his own on th sidelines. His right ankle was taped up and he returned to the game. But as he tried to take his first rushing attempt, his leg gave way and he went down without being touched. He was marked questionable and did not return to the game after that.

Will Khalil Herbert play in Week 6?

It is not known if Khalil Herbert will play in Week 6. Even though he was listed as questionable today, he did not return and he will be evaluated before their next game. Luckily for the Chicago Bears, having played on Thursday, they are not due to play until next Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. That gives them ten days to get Khalil Herbert back in playing condition, if possible.

The Chicago Bears secured their first victory of the season with a tremendous performance against the Washington Commanders. They won the game 40-20, but their running back corps took a beating. Roschon Johnson was ruled out due to a concussion before Khalil Herbert suffered his injury. Given the length of time before they play their next game, there is a chance for Johnson to come back and take the field even if Herbert cannot recover.

If both of them are still ruled out for the NFC North divisional clash, D’Onta Foreman would likely come in. He was inactive for the game today.

If Herbert cannot return for Week 6, the Chicago Bears will have to use their quarterback Justin Fields to again pick up some of the slack. The quarterback had begun the season with 59 yards in rushing against the Green Bay Packers but had followed it up in the next game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with just 3 yards for a rushing touchdown.

He was much more mobile in the game today, making 11 rushing attempts and picking up 57 yards. Beyond rushing, he threw 4 touchdown passes in the game today for his second such game in succession. Even better, he did not throw a single interception today, which was a change from all the previous games he had played this season.

It looks that Justin Fields is getting his passing and running mojo back right in time, especially given that Khalil Herbert might not be fully ready to go.