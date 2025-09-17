  • home icon
  Khalil Mack injury update: Latest on Chargers linebacker ahead of Week 3 game vs Broncos

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Sep 17, 2025 16:30 GMT
Khalil Mack left the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday with an injury. The edge rusher, who's been with the LA Chargers since 2022, is one of the best defensive players in the league, creating significant concern among fans when he couldn't return to the game.

Despite his absence, the Chargers had a strong defensive display at Allegiant Stadium, limiting the Raiders to just three field goals as they claimed a 20-9 victory. With the possibility of missing the rest of the season being muted, here's a look at Mack's availability for the Week 3 games against the Denver Broncos.

Khalil Mack injury update: What happened to the LA Rams’ linebacker

Khalil Mack suffered a dislocated elbow in the first quarter of the game against the Raiders on Monday night. The linebacker collided with his teammate while attempting to tackle the Raiders' rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, leading him to enter the medical tent.

While there were expectations in some quarters for the Buffalo alum to be sidelined for an extended period, it appeared he would be back in a couple of weeks. According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network on Wednesday, he is set to return to action in a few weeks.

“Chargers legend Khalil Mack, who left Monday’s win over the Raiders with a dislocated elbow, is expected to be back in a few weeks,” Rapoport wrote.
The update comes as positive news for the Chargers, who are now projected to go deep in the postseason. The veteran linebacker, who was acquired by the franchise in a trade with the Chicago Bears in 2022, remains an integral part of the defense despite his age.

When will Khalil Mack return?

With the latest report, Khalil Mack is expected to be sidelined from action for two to three weeks. This will see him not only miss the game against the Denver Broncos, but also the New York Giants' matchup and potentially the contest against the Washington Commanders.

Jim Harbaugh hopes his team can repeat the defensive performance against the Raiders in his absence over those games. In his two appearances so far this season, the edge rusher has posted four pressures and one sack.

Mack registered 31 sacks in his first three seasons with the Chargers, and he's set to add more in 2025. With 108.5 career sacks so far, the nine-time Pro Bowler currently ranks fourth among active players with most sacks, behind only Von Miller (130.0), Cameron Jordan (123.0) and Calais Campbell (112.5).

Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

Edited by Farouk Yusuf
