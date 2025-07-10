"Kicking crap out of us" - Steelers heir Patrick Rooney Jr. slams Aaron Rodgers-led team's delusional Super Bowl LX dreams  

Patrick Rooney Jr., grandson of Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II, doesn't seem to have much faith in the "Steel Curtain" heading into the 2025 season. Patrick joined the PBKC Picks podcast and discussed the Steelers' offseason moves.

Of course, one hot topic of discussion was Pittsburgh's signing of Aaron Rodgers to serve as their quarterback this season. Rodgers inked a one-year deal with the Steelers worth $13.65 million and $10 million guaranteed.

Along with Rodgers, Pittsburgh also made a move to trade for star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Some suggest that the Steelers are "all in" this season, making a heavy push for a Super Bowl run. However, this is a notion that Rooney doesn't agree with.

“There’s been this narrative around the Steelers like ‘We’re gonna go all in this year.’ What does that even mean?” Rooney said.

With the AFC North as stacked as it is with the likes of Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow in Baltimore and Cincinnati, respectively, Rooney doesn't think the Steelers would be competitive with their division rivals even if they had Rodgers from 10 years ago at the helm.

“Do you think even if you had Aaron Rodgers from 10 years ago that you’re gonna be able to compete with Joe Burrow?” Rooney questioned. “And you’re gonna be able to compete with Lamar Jackson? … What in God’s name does it make you think that you’re gonna be able to compete with Baltimore or Cincinnati?”

“Baltimore is just a better team … I think they finally realized by kicking the crap out of us,” Rooney added.

Rooney concluded with a definitive prediction for the Steelers in 2025.

“They (Baltimore) are gonna steamroll us this year,” he said.

Pittsburgh Steelers looking to end playoff victory drought in 2025

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Minicamp - Source: Imagn

The Steelers haven't won a playoff game since 2016, when they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round to go on to the AFC Conference Championship game against the New England Patriots. They were defeated by the Tom Brady-led Patriots after that.

Despite subpar playoff results for the past several years, coach Mike Tomlin has yet to have a losing season as the team's head coach. Whether breaking even record-wise or barely scraping together a winning season, Tomlin has always seemed to get the best out of his squads.

But with a playoff victory drought going on nearly a decade now, Tomlin could well be on the hot seat as we head into the 2025 season.

