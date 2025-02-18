"Kid got that dawg in him" - NFL fans react to Cam Ward's bold comments before 2025 NFL draft

Fans on social media reacted to Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward's comments ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. Ward is expected to be either the first or second quarterback selected in April.

Although Ward will be a top-10 and likely top-five pick, some fans aren't sold on him. On Monday night, Ward was honored with the Davey O'Brien Award and said he would remember every team that doesn't draft him.

"OK, you’re either going to draft me or you’re not," Ward said. "If you don’t draft me, that’s your fault. You’ve got to remember you’re the same team that’s got to play me for the rest of my career, and I’ll remember that."

After Ward's comment, fans on X took a shot at the Hurricanes quarterback.

"Sounds like what Josh Rosen said…," a fan wrote.

"Cam Ward following in the prestigous footsteps of Josh Rosen for bad draft quotes," a fan added.

As fans pointed out, Rosen made similar comments ahead of his draft year, and he never lived up to the hype of a first-round pick.

"I really hope he’s the real deal because we’ve been fooled too many times before. Confidence is great, but is he mentally capable of being an NFL quarterback. That’s always the real question?" a fan wrote.

"Oh, he’s a talkative guy, huh? Oh boy," another added.

However, some fans think Ward is the real deal and will have a good NFL career.

"Confidence is great, but NFL history is littered with guys who thought they were inevitable," a fan wrote.

"Ward's confidence and determination," a fan added.

Ward was a star player this past season at Miami, and he's hoping to parlay that success into the NFL.

Cam Ward doesn't regret his bowl game decision

In the final game of Cam Ward's college career, he played the first half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl matchup against Iowa State before coming out. The Canes were leading 31-28, with Ward completing 12 of 19 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns.

Many criticized the Heisman Trophy finalist for the decision, but at Monday night's ceremony, Ward said it was a decision made by him and the coaching staff and that he had no regrets about it.

"If I could do it again, I'd do it the same way," Ward said, though he later added, "I wish we could have ended up winning the game. If we had won the game, they wouldn't have said nothing. And so, that's usually how it goes. And you know, you just got to take it on the chin and just keep pushing."

Ward broke the NCAA Division I record for career touchdown passes before halftime.

