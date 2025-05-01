"Kid's a f**king killer" - Julian Edelman boasts about Patriots' rookie Will Campbell

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman heaped high praise on the team's first-round draft pick Will Campbell. Edelman's comments paint Campbell as a perfect fit for protecting rookie quarterback Drake Maye.

Edelman, who won three Super Bowls during his tenure with New England from 2009-2020, compared Campbell to Patriots legend Logan Mankins, known for his gritty play and toughness during his nine seasons with the team from 2005-2013.

The former Patriots receiver made these comments during Wednesday's appearance on the "Dudes on Dudes" show alongside fellow Patriots great Rob Gronkowski.

"Campbell. I love him. I think I really love him," Edelman said. "All my little sources, they all say this kid's a f**king killer. After I saw his interview, he said he would fucking die for Drake May. It gave me low-key some Logan Mankins vibes."

Edelman was referencing Campbell's draft night interview, where the LSU tackle passionately described how he would protect the Patriots' young quarterback.

Will Campbell is going to "fight and die" to protect Drake Maye

NFL: New England Patriots-Draft-Will Campbell Press Conference - Source: Imagn

The comment that caught Julian Edelman's attention came after the Patriots selected Will Campbell fourth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"I'm going to fight and die to protect him with everything I've got," Campbell told NFL Network after being drafted.

The statement prompted Maye to respond on social media, posting:

"Love this guy already" on X.

The Patriots' decision to select Campbell addressed one of their most critical needs. New England ranked 31st in pass-block win rate last season and dead last (32nd) in 2023. More concerning, they allowed pressure on 39.4% of their dropbacks in 2024, the worst mark in the league according to ESPN Research.

First-year coach Mike Vrabel described the selection as "a very, very easy pick." Vrabel personally evaluated Campbell during a pre-draft workout at LSU, where the coach put on blocking pads and was knocked over by Will Campbell at one point.

"It was amazing," Campbell said about the workout with Vrabel. "We had a great workout. "They taught me some new stuff, and yeah, I got him. I'm not going to lie, I got him on the ground."

The 6-foot-6, 319-pound left tackle started 38 straight games for LSU during the last three seasons. His college honors include being a consensus All-America choice last season and a two-time first-team All-SEC selection. Campbell also received the SEC's Jacobs Blocking Trophy, awarded to the conference's best offensive lineman.

