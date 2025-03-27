"Kind of a f*****"- NFL scout raises major red flag on Josh Simmons as Ohio State OT's draft stock suffers massive blow

Josh Simmons has been under the scanner ahead of this year's NFL draft. While the Ohio State offensive tackle has been tipped as a first-round pick, a scout has reportedly raised a major red flag around drafting Simmons.

On Wednesday, an anonymous scout reportedly slammed Simmons for his personality with some scathing remarks about his ability.

"Kind of a f*****," the scout said. "His (issues) are more football character. He has a complete bulls*** sense of urgency, like a total finesse player. Mental is an issue. Lacks power, struggles to anchor. Fundamentals are poor. Plays like a guy that was at a JUCO and just came here."

The scout's comments, as noted by Bobb McGinn from Go Long, might serve as an alert for the NFL teams that might be interested in drafting Simmons. NFL analyst Todd McShay also brought up Simmons' "maturity" issues during an episode of his show, echoing similar sentiments to that of the anonymous scout.

As per draft expert Daniel Jeremiah's prospect rankings, Simmons is projected to go to the Kansas City Chiefs with the No. 31 pick. Meanwhile, NFL.com released a mock draft on Tuesday and suggested that the Houston Texans might take Simmons in the first round with the No. 25 pick.

Josh Simmons suffered a season-ending knee injury midway through 2024 season

Ohio State OT Josh Simmons - Source: Imagn

Josh Simmons suffered a torn patellar tendon during the first half of Ohio State's game against Oregon on Oct. 12. The offensive tackle was then ruled out for the rest of the season due to the injury on his left knee.

The Buckeyes, however, went on to finish the season on a high and won the national title without Simmons.

Despite playing in just six games during the 2024 season, Simmons was named to the Third-Team All-Big Ten. Now, it will be interesting to see where he lands in the NFL.

