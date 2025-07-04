"Kinda disrespectful": NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders drawing interest from CFL

Shedeur Sanders is about to start the final phase of the Cleveland Browns' four-player quarterback race for the starting job. After being selected by the AFC North franchise as the 144th overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders' name keeps showing up in controversies around the league.

Ad

During the last three months, Sanders has been labeled the favorite to win the job and a release candidate at the same time. The former Colorado Buffaloes star keeps working in training camp as preseason draws closer.

That said, a potential Shedeur Sanders exit doesn't seem to be completely ruled out. Marshall Ferguson of TSN (via Ian Rapoport) reported on Tuesday that the rookie quarterback is one of the names on the Canadian Football League (CFL) negotiation lists.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is THE name on the list if you’re going for cartoonishly loud and fun name recognition. You already know the story and the bloodlines as Shedeur Sanders showed off million dollar watches to opposing student sections while enjoying his visit to Colorado with legendary dad Deion.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Can you image the buzz around Sanders to Toronto? I can’t yet, but after falling all the way to the fifth round of the NFL Draft this year, never say never."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many fans reacted to this news, with some rejecting the notion that Sanders could join a different league.

"Kinda disrespectful," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Homer @Homermetax LINK Sanders is not going to play in the CFL he’s gonna be the browns starter by mid season

Ad

Gmanski @gmanski3 LINK Add this to the list of things that will never happen in a Kajillion years

Ad

Others took the opportunity and trolled Shedeur Sanders.

Chris Ferland 🐝 @chris_ferland LINK Absolute comedy

Ad

gobble @gobblechumps LINK Get ready to learn Canadian, buddy

Ad

Wealth Lab 🧪 @Wealth_labz LINK Shedeur Sanders on the CFL radar speaks volumes about his potential and drive. The Argonauts might just be eyeing something special here.

Ad

The CFL negotiations list supposedly allows teams to claim a player's rights if they decide to leave the NFL and join the Canadian league. Sanders (who is on the Toronto Argonauts' list) is the name that stood out the most on a list that includes Max Duggan, Trey Lance, and even Chase Claypool.

Browns insider shares grim update on Shedeur Sanders' position in QB race

Ahead of the start of training camp on July 25, Shedeur Sanders has reportedly fallen on Kevin Stefanski's pecking order. Browns insider Ashley Bastock reported that Sanders is, at this moment, the least favorite to start for the Browns in Week 1.

Ad

"This is largely because of the way reps played out," Bastock said. "Pickett and Gabriel were given more to do in terms of experimenting as the Browns install this offense. ... We still have yet to see Sanders work with the 1s, but he made the most of the reps he got with the reserves."

Training camp will end on Aug. 8, which is likely the date when the Browns make their decision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.