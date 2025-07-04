"Kinda disrespectful": NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders drawing interest from CFL

Shedeur Sanders is about to start the final phase of the Cleveland Browns' four-player quarterback race for the starting job. After being selected by the AFC North franchise as the 144th overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders' name keeps showing up in controversies around the league.
During the last three months, Sanders has been labeled the favorite to win the job and a release candidate at the same time. The former Colorado Buffaloes star keeps working in training camp as preseason draws closer.
That said, a potential Shedeur Sanders exit doesn't seem to be completely ruled out. Marshall Ferguson of TSN (via Ian Rapoport) reported on Tuesday that the rookie quarterback is one of the names on the Canadian Football League (CFL) negotiation lists.
"This is THE name on the list if you’re going for cartoonishly loud and fun name recognition. You already know the story and the bloodlines as Shedeur Sanders showed off million dollar watches to opposing student sections while enjoying his visit to Colorado with legendary dad Deion.
"Can you image the buzz around Sanders to Toronto? I can’t yet, but after falling all the way to the fifth round of the NFL Draft this year, never say never."
Many fans reacted to this news, with some rejecting the notion that Sanders could join a different league.
"Kinda disrespectful," one fan said.
Others took the opportunity and trolled Shedeur Sanders.
The CFL negotiations list supposedly allows teams to claim a player's rights if they decide to leave the NFL and join the Canadian league. Sanders (who is on the Toronto Argonauts' list) is the name that stood out the most on a list that includes Max Duggan, Trey Lance, and even Chase Claypool.
Browns insider shares grim update on Shedeur Sanders' position in QB race
Ahead of the start of training camp on July 25, Shedeur Sanders has reportedly fallen on Kevin Stefanski's pecking order. Browns insider Ashley Bastock reported that Sanders is, at this moment, the least favorite to start for the Browns in Week 1.
"This is largely because of the way reps played out," Bastock said. "Pickett and Gabriel were given more to do in terms of experimenting as the Browns install this offense. ... We still have yet to see Sanders work with the 1s, but he made the most of the reps he got with the reserves."
Training camp will end on Aug. 8, which is likely the date when the Browns make their decision.
