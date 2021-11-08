Stephen King dumbfounded by Aaron Rodgers' possible return, compares to Colin Kaepernick situation

Aaron Rodgers' COVID vaccination story is still at the front of most people's minds. Rodgers stated back in August that he was "immunized" when asked if he was vaccinated. The reigning NFL MVP contracted the virus after his team's win over the Arizona Cardinals.

As per league protocols, a player who is vaccinated must return two negative tests 24 hours apart and is permitted to miss only two to three days. However, the Packers revealed that Rodgers would miss ten days as per the league's protocols for non-vaccinated players.

King hints at unfairness when comparing Rodgers' situation to Kaepernick's

World-renowned writer Stephen King took to his Twitter page to send out an interesting tweet about Aaron Rodgers and Colin Kaepernick. In his tweet, King made reference to former NFL quarterback Kaepernick, who has been out of the league for the last couple of years as he took a knee in protest against police brutality.

Stephen King @StephenKing After taking a knee, Colin Kaepernick has been out of pro ball for 500+ days.

This, as one can imagine, led to quite the backlash for the Packers quarterback as he missed his side's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and is permitted to return one day before facing Russell Wilson and the Seahawks because he lied about his vaccination status.

Meanwhile, Kaepernick's actions were met with fierce criticism, but he stuck to his beliefs and that has seen him not get another chance to play in the NFL.

Kaepernick was essentially booted out of the league for protesting police brutality, while Aaron Rodgers lied to the NFL community about his vaccination status and could have potentially harmed his teammates and other players because he was unvaccinated.

The fact that Kaepernick did not get another chance because of his stance, yet Rodgers is allowed to come back after a week out doesn't seem fair to King, and that is what he is trying to convey.

Rodgers and the team could be fined if violations are confirmed. The NFL is investigating the Packers after Aaron Rodgers appeared at a Halloween party and maskless at press conferences while unvaccinated, per @RapSheet Rodgers and the team could be fined if violations are confirmed. The NFL is investigating the Packers after Aaron Rodgers appeared at a Halloween party and maskless at press conferences while unvaccinated, per @RapSheet. @brgridironRodgers and the team could be fined if violations are confirmed. https://t.co/OtAiYs6Yzl

King will have millions of people who feel the same way, as Rodgers was called a "liar" and "selfish" for his vaccination stance. One was punished for his beliefs, while another is free to play. Kaepernick's stance did not have any potential repercussions for other players, yet Rodgers' did.

It certainly does not seem fair when there is a rule for one but not the other, and it remains to be seen whether or not we will see Kaepernick in the league again. As King mentioned, it has been over 500 days.

The league would certainly be better with Colin Kaepernick in it and playing good football.

