Kingsley Suamataia's wife Lealani shares wholesome 3-word message for Chiefs G's emotional tribute

Lealani Falatea, aka Nani Falatea, wife of Kansas City Chiefs rookie offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia, shared an emotional heartfelt message for her husband in an Instagram story on Wednesday. Nani Falatea played her last basketball game for the Oregon Ducks and Kingsley Suamataia was in attendance to watch the game.

She shared a post from her husband on her IG story on Wednesday night and wrote:

“I love you @baby_kingz76.”

Nani Falatea and Kingsley Suamataia

The picture shared by Falatea was taken at Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, on Sunday as the No. 2 seed Dukes took on the Oregon Ducks in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament. Although the Ducks lost the game 59-53, she received a massive pop from the crowd when she made her way to the court.

Falatea, who plays as a guard for the Ducks, scored eight points, saved two rebounds in defense, made one assist in her 34 minutes. Although her performance couldn’t result in a win, Falatea received the princess treatment from her husband after the game as Suamataia lifted her up in his arms.

Suamataia shared more pictures on his IG on Wednesday while writing an emotional farewell message for Falatea:

“My 4, for life. To my 4-ever. All things must come to an end but some things end how we don’t want too in life. Things may be going right but you never know when it left. You may never know how bright your light is till you shine ✨ as bright as god has given you.”

Falatea was taken by her husband’s emotional post as she responded:

“I love u forever, couldn’t have done it without you ❤️.”

Nani Falatea comments on Kingsley's IG post

Kingsley Suamataia and Lealani Falatea have maintained a long-distance relationship

Although Kingsley Suamataia is sad about the end of his wife’s career at the college level, he is happy that the couple can spend more time together. They’d been long-distance in their relationship, despite being married last year. Suamataia mentioned it in the above note to his wife Falatea:

“The past 9 months of being married to my beautiful wife Nani 8/9 months we have done long distance.”

When Suamataia was busy playing in the NFL, he was often visited by his wife Nani, including the AFC championship game against the Bills.

