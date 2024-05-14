Kirk Cousins' $180,000,000 Falcons deal fuels long-awaited sports car purchase dream

Kirk Cousins, like many Americans, dreams of owning a sports car. While some of his fans may have bought the vehicle, the Falcons quarterback has yet to pursue that dream. Speaking on Tuesday's edition of the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast, Cousins told the story that begins with a conversation he had with quarterback Rex Grossman when he was with the Redskins.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Grossman asked Cousins what he wanted, to which Cousins responded:

"'Man, I've always wanted a sports car. I was like, 'I would love a Corvette,' but I was like, 'I don't think I'm gonna buy it.' And I'll never forget it. He looked at me, he goes, 'You should scratch that itch.' ... I'm in year 13 coming up. I never bought the sports car."

Cousins went on to say he had gone to a race track this February, where he test-drove a Mercedes in the shadow of the Super Bowl between Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy:

"When we were in Vegas for the Super Bowl week, I went out to a racetrack ... if I were to get one, I'd probably go that route and get the AMG GT," he said.

Of course, with just a few years left guaranteed to bring home a massive payday, his opportunity to buy the sports car with an active top NFL salary could be limited.

How Kirk Cousins' Falcons deal can allow him to go back to his dream

Kirk Cousins at SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII – Feb 9

According to Over The Cap, Kirk Cousins' new deal with the Atlanta Falcons could allow him to buy up to about 1,800 Mercedes AMG GTs. Of course, as most NFL salaries go, the quarterback is unlikely to take home the full amount from the Falcons.

However, if his dream was to buy just one car from the company, the quarterback mathematically appears to have more than enough to pursue that dream. Why he has not yet is up to fans to speculate.

Of course, with Michael Penix Jr. in the same building, the Falcons quarterback has plenty on his plate to deal with first.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Bussin' with the Boys" and H/T Sportskeeda.