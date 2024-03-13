Kirk Cousins bid adieu to the Minnesota Vikings before signing with the Atlanta Falcons.

In a heartfelt video message on Instagram, calling it a bittersweet day, he said:

"Today's a bit of a bittersweet day for me. I am in Atlanta now, and a little later, today, I'm going to be signing a contract with the Falcons to officialize the agreement we have made.

"But that also means that I got to say goodbye to Minnesota and to the Minnesota Vikings. And that's what makes today tough. And so, just wanted to put out a little video to say thank you."

Kirk Cousins then went on to thank all the teammates, coaches, staff, management, and ownership that he shared time with in his six seasons with the franchise. He continued,

"First of all, thank you to the tremendous teammates, coaches, support staff, management, and ownership of the Minnesota Vikings for the way that they have come alongside me and supported me.

"A quarterback really doesn't have a chance without great people around him, and for six seasons in Minnesota, I had great people around me, and I don't take that for granted."

Kirk Cousins calls time with the Minnesota Vikings a privilege before signing for the Atlanta Falcons

Calling his time in Minnesota privilege, Kirk Cousins thanked all the people who were associated with the Vikings and how they made a difference to him and his family. He said:

"It was a privilege to quarterback the Minnesota Vikings and a privilege that brought much responsibility. And so, I wanted to be accountable to all those people who worked for the Vikings and put in the work that was needed to deliver for them.

"So, I am very grateful for who they are, for what they represented, and the difference they made for me and my family."

He concluded by thanking the people of Minnesota and the impact they have had on him:

"And then, I would also just like to say thank you to the people of Minnesota, the people of the Twin Cities and the people who we did life with on a daily basis around our great state of Minnesota.

"Just want to say thank you! You meant so much to my family and as a result of your impact, Minnesota will always hold a special place in the hearts of me and my family. So, thank you and God bless!"

As Kirk Cousins embarks on a new journey with the Atlanta Falcons, he will want his time there to be as good as it was with the Minnesota Vikings.