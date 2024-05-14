Kirk Cousins clears the air, says "no beef" with Falcons over Michael Penix Jr. draft pick

Kirk Cousins' free agency culminated in a four-year contract worth $180 million with the Atlanta Falcons in March. Just about a month later, the Falcons surprised everyone when they drafted quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall selection.

Many thought Cousins would be unhappy with the Falcons' decision to draft a quarterback in the first round. However, the veteran quarterback finally addressed the situation and how he feels heading into his first season in Atlanta on the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast.

Kirk Cousins doesn't have any hard feelings toward the Atlanta Falcons. Adding to that, he said it's not productive to be disgruntled about something that is out of your control.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't think there can be (any beef with the Falcons). I don't think it's helpful. We're trying to win a Super Bowl, and it's hard enough. It's hard enough. Let's all be on the same page and try and go win a Super Bowl," Cousins said.

"You're reminded again that there are things you control, and there are a lot of things you don't control. This wasn't like a foreign concept. This is the NFL. Anything can happen."

Cousins and Penix Jr. need to work together in the years to come to find Atlanta Falcons success.

NFL Insider claims Kirk Cousins 'lack of leadership' was reason for Vikings departure

There have been rumors as to what led to quarterback Kirk Cousins' decision to leave the Minnesota Vikings when his contract ended after the 2023 NFL season. Some believe it was because the Vikings intended to draft a quarterback and move on from Cousins.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio revealed that he heard it was due to a lack of leadership from the veteran quarterback.

"I've heard some strong opinions about some folks who have worked with Cousins in the past who question his overall leadership abilities," Florio said. "We'll see how the Vikings go moving forward and this is, I think, one of the reasons they were gravitating toward J.J. McCarthy."

Florio added that the Vikings thought J.J. McCarthy was the quarterback who could be a leader going forward.