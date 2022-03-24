"I want a friendly neighborhood" - Kirk Cousins discusses squaring off against Aaron Rodgers again in 2022

Aaron Rodgers' decision to return to the Green Bay Packers may have been good news for fans, but it was terrible for opposing quarterbacks in the division.

One of those quarterbacks is Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings. Cousins was recently a guest on The Pat McAfee Show, and here is what he had to say when asked if he was hoping that Rodgers would retire:

"I always want the neighborhood to be as friendly as possible. As long as Aaron Rodgers lives at the end of the cul de sac, the neighborhood's going to be challenging and we always say, 'Hey, to be the best, you've got to beat the best (kind of a thing).' We don't want to back into anything. But I'd be lying to you if I thought that the division would be just as difficult if Aaron Rodgers were somewhere else. That's just out of respect for his game and the way he's played for 17 years."

Cousins concluded his statement by speaking about what it takes to win in January:

"It is what it is...you've got to go toe-to-toe with that team. It's been a great team the last several years (well coached), and you've got to find a way to get it done. That's why you work so hard and why you're on the phone with the GM and the head coach. It's a matter of inches in difference between playing meaningful football in January and February and sitting at home watching it on TV."

During this offseason, the Packers agreed to a four-year, $200 million contract to make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Will Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers get to the Super Bowl next season?

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

If the Packers want to get back to the Super Bowl (a place they haven't been since the 2010 NFL season), they will need their franchise quarterback to continue playing at a high level and may need a bit of luck.

The team retained Rodgers but could not keep star receiver Davante Adams in-house as he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Adams signed a five-year, $141.25 million contract, which was the highest for a receiver before former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins.

The Packers are left without a No. 1 receiver for their four-time NFL MVP at quarterback.

As it stands, Rodgers is left with Allen Lazard (513 receiving yards and eight touchdowns last season) and Randall Cobb (375 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2021) as his starting options at receiver.

Stay tuned as there are most certainly more moves to come as the offseason progresses.

Edited by Piyush Bisht